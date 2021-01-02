Falcons flex three offensive weapons for final game

The Atlanta Falcons have flexed three players for Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the team announced it would be making receivers Chris Rowland and Devin Gray standard flexes for the contest and also named tight end Jared Pinkney an additional COVID-19 flex. With starting kick return Brandon Powell ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, Rowland is expected to handle kickoff and punt returns for the Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT

He would also likely provide some extra depth at the wide receiver position, something Gray figures to do as well. Pinkney, who was one of the team's more notable college free agent signings after a good college career at Vanderbilt, will likely contribute on special teams and may get some playing time on offense as well.