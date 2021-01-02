Falcons flex three offensive weapons for final game

Among the three players flexed is Chris Rowland, who will likely be the team's kick returner with Brandon Powell out

Jan 02, 2021 at 03:12 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_3987
Chris Rowland/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons have flexed three players for Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the team announced it would be making receivers Chris Rowland and Devin Gray standard flexes for the contest and also named tight end Jared Pinkney an additional COVID-19 flex. With starting kick return Brandon Powell ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, Rowland is expected to handle kickoff and punt returns for the Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT

He would also likely provide some extra depth at the wide receiver position, something Gray figures to do as well. Pinkney, who was one of the team's more notable college free agent signings after a good college career at Vanderbilt, will likely contribute on special teams and may get some playing time on offense as well.

The Falcons and Buccaneers will kick things off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

Related Content

news

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL
news

Falcons place Austin Edwards on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Falcons have placed defensive end Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons waive CB Jordan Miller from reserve/injured list 

The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jordan Miller from the team's reserve/injured list
news

Falcons flex Delrick Abrams Jr. to active roster for Bucs game 

The Falcons have flexed Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster 
news

Falcons officially rule Kaleb McGary out vs. Chargers

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters
news

Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

Treadwell is coming off of the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list and directly to the 53-man roster
news

Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons activate Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 during the team's bye week
news

Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad
news

Falcons flex Kurt Benkert to active roster for Saints game

Benkert figures to slot in behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub on the game day depth chart
news

Falcons place Laquon Treadwell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The move comes just two days after Atlanta placed starting defensive end Dante Fowler on that list

Top News

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviews for full-time job

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich endorses Raheem Morris as head coach

Advertising