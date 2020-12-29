How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Ridley reaches 100 again: Ridley leads the Falcons with 82 receptions, 1,322 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in eight games, the most in the NFL, and has reached that mark in each of the past four games. If Ridley has at least 100 receiving yards on Sunday, he will join Julio Jones (six games in 2018) as the only players to record more than 100 receiving yards in five consecutive games in franchise history.