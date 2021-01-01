Who will win, Falcons or Bucs? Experts' picks

The Atlanta Falcons will finish off a difficult 2020 season with a rematch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta (4-11) put together a dominant first half against Tampa Bay (10-5) in the teams' first meeting, but the Falcons couldn't sustain their 17-point halftime lead and ultimately lost to the Buccaneers 31-27.

The Buccaneers have already clinched a spot in the postseason, while the Falcons will end their season and face an offseason likely full of changes as the organization searches for a new direction forward.

Atlanta has not lost its fighting spirit, even as the season has continued to trend downward. They have one last opportunity to end the year on a high note with a win over a rival.