Who will win, Falcons or Bucs? Experts' picks

The Falcons will close out the season with a rematch against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Jan 01, 2021 at 03:49 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons will finish off a difficult 2020 season with a rematch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta (4-11) put together a dominant first half against Tampa Bay (10-5) in the teams' first meeting, but the Falcons couldn't sustain their 17-point halftime lead and ultimately lost to the Buccaneers 31-27.

The Buccaneers have already clinched a spot in the postseason, while the Falcons will end their season and face an offseason likely full of changes as the organization searches for a new direction forward.

RELATED CONTENT

Atlanta has not lost its fighting spirit, even as the season has continued to trend downward. They have one last opportunity to end the year on a high note with a win over a rival.

So, who will win? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Almost time for Tampa | Falcons at Work

It's almost time for the Atlanta Falcons to hit the road for the last game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.
1 / 17

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 works during practice at IBM Performance Field.
2 / 17

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 works during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
3 / 17

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
4 / 17

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 look on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
5 / 17

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 look on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field.
6 / 17

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field.

The tight ends at work during practice at IBM Performance Field.
7 / 17

The tight ends at work during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
8 / 17

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
9 / 17

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
10 / 17

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 talks to the receivers and quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 during practice at IBM Performance Field.
11 / 17

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 talks to the receivers and quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
12 / 17

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.
13 / 17

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
14 / 17

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

The defensive backs look on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
15 / 17

The defensive backs look on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 at work during practice at IBM Performance Field.
16 / 17

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 at work during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
17 / 17

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviews for full-time job

Morris makes his case on Friday to be the Atlanta Falcons' full-time head coach
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among three starters ruled out

Atlanta has ruled out three starters ahead of Sunday's season finale in Tampa Bay
news

Falcons injury report: Four starters listed as non participants on estimated report

Atlanta's injury report was quite long as the team begins preparations for its season finale
news

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL
news

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich endorses Raheem Morris as head coach

In his final media availability, Ulbrich advocated for Morris to get another shot as a head coach and explained why he'd excel at that role
news

Falcons to conduct business virtually Thursday

Atlanta has been informed of one positive COVID-19 test
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's season finale in Tampa Bay.
news

Matt Ryan reflects on 2020 season: Our story could be a lot different 

Matt Ryan reflects on the 2020 season and why he's optimistic about the future 
news

Raheem Morris on Dante Fowler's first season with Falcons: 'It just wasn't good enough' 

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gives his evaluation on Dante Fowler's first season with the Falcons 
news

Falcons injury report: Alex Mack limited, Julio Jones held out

Atlanta's injury report was quite long as the team begins preparations for its season finale

Top News

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviews for full-time job

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich endorses Raheem Morris as head coach

Advertising