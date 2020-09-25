Injury Report

Presented by

Falcons delaying decision on Julio Jones, rule Ricardo Allen, Kendall Sheffield out vs. Bears

Atlanta will not make a final decision on Jones's availability for Sunday until it is nearly game time

Sep 25, 2020 at 01:07 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_4825_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will continue to monitor the condition of star receiver Julio Jones's hamstring throughout the weekend and leading right up until the game, coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the start of the season, and he further aggravated his hamstring during the Falcons' loss to the Cowboys in Week 2. The Falcons held Jones out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Quinn said he would remain off to the side during Friday's practice session as well. Despite his time away from the field this week, Jones has remained engaged with the team and has been part of the game planning for Sundays game against the Chicago Bears.

RELATED CONTENT

While Jones was dealing with both his hamstring and plenty of attention from the Cowboys' secondary, third-year receiver Calvin Ridley led the way for Atlanta with seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. If Jones is unable to go on Sunday, Ridley would become the team's top option with Russell Gage and tight end Hayden Hurst picking up the slack. Younger receivers Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus would also likely have increased game day roles.

Atlanta's secondary will be down a couple of players against Chicago, as Quinn officially ruled out safety Ricardo Allen and cornerback Kendall Sheffield. Allen injured his elbow against the Cowboys and was held out of practice throughout the week. The Falcons will move forward with Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee at safety. Sheffield has yet to play a game for Atlanta in his second season, as he's been dealing with a foot injury that hampered him throughout training camp.

A full injury report with game designations will be released by the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Matt Gono will be 'ready to play' if first start comes against Bears and Khalil Mack

If Kaleb McGary is unable to play for Atlanta, Gono is in line to make his first start against a very good pass rush
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable
Q&A with Jonathan Vilma of FOX Sports: Falcons-Bears matchup, red zone, Calvin Ridley
news

Q&A with Jonathan Vilma of FOX Sports: Falcons-Bears matchup, red zone, Calvin Ridley

FOX color analyst Jonathan Vilma previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Bears
Falcons-Bears preview: Atlanta has climbed out of 0-2 hole before
news

Falcons-Bears preview: Atlanta has climbed out of 0-2 hole before

Dissecting Atlanta's defense, monitoring Julio Jones's hamstring, Matt Ryan prepping to face a great pass rush and more
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Hayden Hurst, Dak Prescott working together for suicide prevention 

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Social Bird: Internet explodes over Hayden Hurst, Dak Prescott postgame moment 
news

Social Bird: Internet explodes over Hayden Hurst, Dak Prescott postgame moment 

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field
Falcons sign Tyler Hall to practice squad
news

Falcons sign Tyler Hall to practice squad

Hall was was one of the original 16 members signed to the unit
SFTB: Fixing the Falcons defense, trade proposal, Todd Gurley's production, Jerry Glanville on 'N-F-L'
news

SFTB: Fixing the Falcons defense, trade proposal, Todd Gurley's production, Jerry Glanville on 'N-F-L'

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement
news

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday
Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Why protecting the Falcons-Bears game will be decided in the trenches
Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks
news

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

The Falcons will host the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Top News

SFTB: Fixing the Falcons defense, trade proposal, Todd Gurley's production, Jerry Glanville on 'N-F-L'

SFTB: Fixing the Falcons defense, trade proposal, Todd Gurley's production, Jerry Glanville on 'N-F-L'

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Beek's Bits: On to the playoffs after starting 0-2? Yes, plus keys to beating the Bears, my NFC South picks

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

Who will win, Falcons or Bears? Experts' picks

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Chicago Bears

Advertising