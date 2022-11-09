Falcons Daily: What has led to a consistent, productive run game in Atlanta? 

What's interesting, though, is that according to who you ask, they have a different answer as to when this intention and style of play was officially set.

Take Marcus Mariota as the first example. The quarterback got to Atlanta at the end of March. So, for him, this intention set by coaches had the most notable foundation well before the 2022 season began.

"It started in the offseason," Mariota said. "It was something that was laid out. It was explained to us. It was an identity - so to say - that we wanted to be. Those guys live it every single day. When you have a coaching staff that truly prepares you in that manner guys go out there and they feel that confidence so they can just go out there and play."

Now, use Jake Matthews as the next example. Matthews has been a Falcon since he was drafted in 2014. He was Matt Ryan's blind side protector on the left side of the protection for years. He saw the final days of the Dan Quinn era and he was there the day Arthur Smith took over.

That intention that was set? That mentality that the Falcons play with in the run game? Yeah, that happened when Smith walked in the door.