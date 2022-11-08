"He's got what I call good spatial awareness": On Tyler Allgeier's progression, Falcons run game

The BYU product has been efficient for the Falcons offense in multiple areas.

Smith has seen consistent progression in Allgeier's third-down protection, something you don't see on the stat sheet and you don't also see from rookies.

"All the different looks that you get in the NFL and the speed that you get, a lot of times for rookies it takes a minute to adapt," he said. "Tyler's certainly made a lot of improvements there which I think is hard for young backs, that's why we don't see a ton of young backs in there on third down, and I think Tyler's done a nice job there."

For an offense that struggled on the ground last season, that narrative has completely shifted. The Falcons currently rank fourth in rushing yards per game (162.9) in comparison to the 85.4 rushing yards per game average they had in 2021.

According to the Nerdy Birds report, Atlanta is the first team to have four players eclipse over 250-plus rushing yards with Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Marcus Mariota, through eight games in NFL history. Those runners have also scored 11 touchdowns in the red zone. And having Patterson back in the fold -- he returned off injured reserve last week -- provides even more leverage.

"Allgeier is hard to tackle, Huntley is hard to tackle," Smith said, "but happy [Patterson's] back and we'll continue to find ways to make sure we're being effective down in the red zone and find unique ways to get him the ball as well."

Smith also noted Allgeier's instinctual awareness as a pass protector, in a passing game that's been fluid throughout the course of this season.

"In the passing game, his awareness, understanding where to settle down in zones -- he's got what I call good spatial awareness," Smith said.

These first eight games for Allgeier have shown just how multidimensional he can be and that he's trending towards his goal of being an all-around NFL running back.