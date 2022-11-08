Falcons Daily: The defensive play that gives Dean Pees hope about this unit's trajectory

The Falcons defensive coordinator broke down a moment in Sunday's loss to the Chargers that shows him why this defense is trending in the right direction. We take a look at said moment. 

Nov 08, 2022 at 05:27 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- As Dean Pees came to the podium for his mid-week news conference, he knew the question about the Falcons third down defense was coming. He was prepared for it.

So, in response to said question about what the Falcons have to do to get off the field on third down, Pees said simply that, yes, the Falcons have to get better on third down, they have to cover more consistently, but even in that need to improve he sees improvement elsewhere. It's the improvement elsewhere that he harped on.

RELATED CONTENT:

On Wednesday, the long-time defensive coordinator talked for almost five straight minutes about the positive things he took out of Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He explained why he believes the Falcons defense is trending in the right direction.

Of the things Pees listed, here are the highlights:

  • Atlanta gave up the fewest amount of big plays they have all season against the Chargers
  • The Falcons held Justin Herbert to the second lowest quarterback rating this unit has given up all season
  • The Chargers averaged 5.7 yards a catch, which was a number significantly lower than what it was against Cincinnati (11.5) and Carolina (8.8).

However, it wasn't so much a single stat line that makes Pees confident in saying this defense is heading in the right direction. It was a moment. A very particularly moment at that. One that no one on the outside looking in would ever recognize or realize.

After two years, Pees said the Falcons defense finally did something that it couldn't do before.

AF_20221030_ATLvsCAR_KH1_8587
© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

On Sunday, Pees saw a wrinkle in what the Chargers were trying to do offensively, a particularly motion that showed the defensive coordinator Los Angeles' hand.

So, when the defense came to the sideline in the fourth quarter, he went to his linebackers and secondary and put a play in that the Falcons hadn't practiced in weeks.

"If they do this motion," Pees recalled, "then we're doing this."

It wasn't a play that was in this past week's game plan. It was a play the Falcons ran four games ago, but one they hadn't recalled since.

As Pees said, it wasn't one they had been practicing or even preparing to use. It was an adjustment Pees felt like the Falcons had to make in the moment to come up with a stop.

A few plays later and the Falcons defense was out on the field executing said play, coming up with a critical third down stop in the red zone. With about five minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, the Chargers settled for a 31-yard field goal that tied the game up at 17-all instead of taking the lead.

AF_20221106_LACatATL_BM1_0272
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

In the grand scheme of the game, it was likely a moment that was overlooked, partially because no one knew what was happening on the sideline, and partially because the Falcons didn't win on Sunday. If they didn't win, why look at a series in the fourth quarter that ended in points on the board for Los Angeles? For Pees, that answer is obvious.

"We couldn't do that a year ago," he said. "Probably couldn't do that earlier in the season. That's growth."

In the past, Pees said it wouldn't have been an adjustment or a call he would have made, or asked the defense to chance on the fly. He likely would have had to live with the outcome.

"I might have given up a real big play, trying to adjust it and then they screw up the adjustment. Now, they didn't," Pees said. "That - to me - was such a positive coming off the field. They felt good about themselves, that, 'Hey, we took something from the sideline, put it in and went out there and executed.' That says a lot about our team and a lot about our guys."

More than the overall stats and more than the Falcons needing to be better on third down, Pees said this is what he holds onto. This moment. Because it was one that showed him "guys are understanding the defense. It's guys finally understanding the defense."

For that reason, the defensive coordinator is pleased with the steps this defense is taking almost two years into his arrival in Atlanta. And he doesn't care if outside perspective agrees with him or not.

"I have been around defenses for a long time. I am not disappointed in this defense," Pees said. "I am very happy about this defense and where it's going."

Week 10 Practice | 11.08.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers, presented by Gatorade.

Overall view of a drill during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Overall view of a drill during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 holds a Gatorade Fast Twitch during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 holds a Gatorade Fast Twitch during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Media film during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Media film during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a tattoo that reads "fearless" on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Detail view of a tattoo that reads "fearless" on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the football before the snap during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Detail view of the football before the snap during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Detail view of a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jalen Dalton #94 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jalen Dalton #94 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris status after first practice prior to Panthers clash

TE Feliepe Franks missed Tuesday practice ahead of Thursday night game

news

Falcons place offensive lineman on IR, sign safety off practice squad among other roster moves

Matt Hennessy suffered a knee injury during a Week 9 loss to L.A. Chargers

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Bank of America Stadium

news

"He's got what I call good spatial awareness": On Tyler Allgeier's progression, Falcons run game

Fifth-round and BYU product leads the team with 423 rushing yards

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson back on the depth chart after return from IR, Matt Hennessy slides into Elijah Wilkinson's starting slot at left guard

news

Injury Report: Falcons continue to rearrange offensive line after Chargers loss with Sunday starter out

Arthur Smith confirmed on Monday that Matt Hennessy would be out against the Panthers on Thursday.

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

We also discuss prospect of Falcons adding more defensive help in this Monday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier's powerful performance overshadowed in Chargers loss

Plus we take a look at the Falcons second half to see if Atlanta really did go away from the run when it mattered most.

news

'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble

news

Bair: 'Every game matters': Missed opportunity vs. Chargers hurts Falcons' NFC South quest

Atlanta must do better in winnable games down stretch if they're to win their division

Top News

Falcons Daily: The defensive play that gives Dean Pees hope about this unit's trajectory

Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris status after first practice prior to Panthers clash

Week 10 Practice | 11.08.22

Falcons place offensive lineman on IR, sign safety off practice squad among other roster moves

Advertising