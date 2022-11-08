Falcons Daily: The defensive play that gives Dean Pees hope about this unit's trajectory

In the grand scheme of the game, it was likely a moment that was overlooked, partially because no one knew what was happening on the sideline, and partially because the Falcons didn't win on Sunday. If they didn't win, why look at a series in the fourth quarter that ended in points on the board for Los Angeles? For Pees, that answer is obvious.

"We couldn't do that a year ago," he said. "Probably couldn't do that earlier in the season. That's growth."

In the past, Pees said it wouldn't have been an adjustment or a call he would have made, or asked the defense to chance on the fly. He likely would have had to live with the outcome.

"I might have given up a real big play, trying to adjust it and then they screw up the adjustment. Now, they didn't," Pees said. "That - to me - was such a positive coming off the field. They felt good about themselves, that, 'Hey, we took something from the sideline, put it in and went out there and executed.' That says a lot about our team and a lot about our guys."

More than the overall stats and more than the Falcons needing to be better on third down, Pees said this is what he holds onto. This moment. Because it was one that showed him "guys are understanding the defense. It's guys finally understanding the defense."

For that reason, the defensive coordinator is pleased with the steps this defense is taking almost two years into his arrival in Atlanta. And he doesn't care if outside perspective agrees with him or not.