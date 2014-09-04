Falcons CBs: We Have to Go Make Plays

It's no shocking revelation that when the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons collide in Sunday's Week 1 matchup, slowing the aerial attack of QB Drew Brees and a high-octane Saints offense is among the top priorities for the Falcons defense. During last year's two close losses to the Saints, Brees finished with the following stats:

Week 1 – 26-of-35 for 357 yards, with 2 TDs and 1 INT

Week 12 – 23-of-33 for 278 yards and 2 TDs

When the Falcons opened the 2013 season in New Orleans, it marked the debut of Falcons rookie cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford, who notched three tackles, two passes defensed and recorded his first-career interception, picking off Brees in the third quarter; the interception marked the 17th time the Falcons defense picked off Brees, something both corners will look to do on Sunday.

"Drew Brees is a great quarterback," Alford said. "He's the key to their whole offense, so we just have to go in and execute the game plan that we have this week and do our best to try and shut his receivers down."

Trufant is also ready for the Week 1 game against Brees and the Saints, having totaled 10 tackles and four pass breakups in two-career games versus New Orleans.

After spending extensive time in film room, studying the wide-range of Brees' skills, the second-year CB is ready to put his off-the-field work to productive use, beginning with a vital key.