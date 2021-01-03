Falcons-Bucs inactives: Julio Jones will miss season finale

The Atlanta Falcons will take the field one last time for the 2020 season, but they will do so without their All-Pro receiver Julio Jones

Jan 03, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201213_ATLatLAC_KH2_9462
Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 shown during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Jones has missed the final four games of the season due to a hamstring injury that has plagued him throughout the year. He will finish this season with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in the nine games he appeared in. With Jones out, Calvin Ridley, who has had a huge breakout season, will once again be the lead dog for Atlanta's receivers.

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Falcons:

TBtryagain_inactives.jpg

