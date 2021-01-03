Falcons-Bucs inactives: Julio Jones will miss season finale

The Atlanta Falcons will take the field one last time for the 2020 season, but they will do so without their All-Pro receiver Julio Jones.

Jones has missed the final four games of the season due to a hamstring injury that has plagued him throughout the year. He will finish this season with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in the nine games he appeared in. With Jones out, Calvin Ridley, who has had a huge breakout season, will once again be the lead dog for Atlanta's receivers.