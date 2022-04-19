Falcons bring in defensive line reinforcement on one-year deal

Injuries are something that have been somewhat of a constant for Taylor since joining the league in 2017.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Miami Dolphins drafted Taylor in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Taylor played in 13 games before being placed on injured reserve that December with a knee injury. Coming back in 2018, Taylor played in eight games before suffering a foot injury and being placed on injured reserve that October.

However, his most productive years in the league came with the Dolphins as he saw action in 21 games, accumulating two sacks and 45 total tackles (four for a loss and three quarterback hits).

After being waived by the Dolphins, Taylor played on short-term deals with the Bills, Browns and Texans.