Falcons bring in defensive line reinforcement on one-year deal

The Falcons have signed defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Taylor is coming off an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 1 of the 2021 season. He was playing on a one-year deal with the Texans at the time.
Injuries are something that have been somewhat of a constant for Taylor since joining the league in 2017.
The Miami Dolphins drafted Taylor in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Taylor played in 13 games before being placed on injured reserve that December with a knee injury. Coming back in 2018, Taylor played in eight games before suffering a foot injury and being placed on injured reserve that October.
However, his most productive years in the league came with the Dolphins as he saw action in 21 games, accumulating two sacks and 45 total tackles (four for a loss and three quarterback hits).
After being waived by the Dolphins, Taylor played on short-term deals with the Bills, Browns and Texans.
He joins a defensive line in Atlanta that parted ways with Tyeler Davison this offseason, but still currently holds onto its defensive leader in Grady Jarrett and 2021 surprise addition in Anthony Rush.
