Falcons Bring Back WR, Specialist Weems

Aug 21, 2014 at 08:45 AM

WR Weems Returns to Atlanta

The Falcons welcomed back wide receiver and special teams ace Eric Weems on Thursday as the former Pro Bowler signed with the team after two years in Chicago

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed wide receiver Eric Weems and waived wide receiver Jabin Sambrano.

Weems, 5-9, 195 pounds, was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a college free agent out of Bethune-Cookman following the 2007 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Falcons before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2012. In 87 career games, Weems has made seven starts while totaling 27 receptions for 240 yards with two touchdowns. He has also recorded 131 kickoff returns for 3,184 yards with a 24.3 yard per return average, and one touchdown in addition to 78 punt returns for 815 yards, and one score. Weems set a franchise record for the longest kick return touchdown in Falcons history with a 102-yard return at Tampa Bay in 2010.

Sambrano, 5-11, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He has served as a practice squad member of the Colts, Buccaneers, and Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons release depth chart before Week 3 contest vs. Giants

Special teams coordinator Marquice WIlliams' rise is a credit to his family values and work ethic

Bair's NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Bucs reign supreme, Raiders surge, Saints fall back to Earth

Inside Tori's Notebook: Short yardage killers and defensive thrillers

Advertising