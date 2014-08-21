Falcons Bring Back WR, Specialist Weems

The Falcons welcomed back wide receiver and special teams ace Eric Weems on Thursday as the former Pro Bowler signed with the team after two years in Chicago
The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed wide receiver Eric Weems and waived wide receiver Jabin Sambrano.
Weems, 5-9, 195 pounds, was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a college free agent out of Bethune-Cookman following the 2007 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Falcons before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2012. In 87 career games, Weems has made seven starts while totaling 27 receptions for 240 yards with two touchdowns. He has also recorded 131 kickoff returns for 3,184 yards with a 24.3 yard per return average, and one touchdown in addition to 78 punt returns for 815 yards, and one score. Weems set a franchise record for the longest kick return touchdown in Falcons history with a 102-yard return at Tampa Bay in 2010.
Sambrano, 5-11, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He has served as a practice squad member of the Colts, Buccaneers, and Jaguars.