Falcons agree to terms with 16 undrafted college free agents

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with 16 undrafted college free agents (UDFA) on Monday, following the 2019 NFL Draft.
Seven of the 16 UDFAs who have agreed to terms with the Falcons are on the defensive side of the ball, eight are on the offensive side of the ball and one is a long snapper. Among the players Atlanta is bringing in is former Georgia wide receiver Jayson Stanley, who the Falcons are looking at as a cornerback.
Here is the full list of undrafted college free agents who agreed to terms with Atlanta:
|Player
|Position
|School
|Parker Baldwin
|FS
|San Diego State
|Shawn Bane
|WR
|Northwest Missouri
|Yurik Bethune
|LB
|Alabama A&M
|Lanard Bonner
|OT
|Arkansas State
|Rashard Causey
|CB
|Central Florida
|Tre' Crawford
|LB
|Alabama-Birmingham
|Devon Johnson
|OT
|Ferris State
|Kahlil Lewis
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Durrant Miles
|LB
|Boise State
|Chandler Miller
|C
|Tulsa
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|Illinois
|Jaelin Robinson
|OT
|Temple
|Jayson Stanley
|CB
|Georgia
|Kyle Vasey
|LS
|Penn State
|CJ Worton
|WR
|Florida International
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Virginia