Falcons agree to terms with 16 undrafted college free agents

Apr 29, 2019 at 12:48 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with 16 undrafted college free agents (UDFA) on Monday, following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Seven of the 16 UDFAs who have agreed to terms with the Falcons are on the defensive side of the ball, eight are on the offensive side of the ball and one is a long snapper. Among the players Atlanta is bringing in is former Georgia wide receiver Jayson Stanley, who the Falcons are looking at as a cornerback.

Here is the full list of undrafted college free agents who agreed to terms with Atlanta:

Table inside Article
Player Position School
Parker Baldwin FS San Diego State
Shawn Bane WR Northwest Missouri
Yurik Bethune LB Alabama A&M
Lanard Bonner OT Arkansas State
Rashard Causey CB Central Florida
Tre' Crawford LB Alabama-Birmingham
Devon Johnson OT Ferris State
Kahlil Lewis WR Cincinnati
Durrant Miles LB Boise State
Chandler Miller C Tulsa
Del'Shawn Phillips LB Illinois
Jaelin Robinson OT Temple
Jayson Stanley CB Georgia
Kyle Vasey LS Penn State
CJ Worton WR Florida International
Olamide Zaccheaus WR Virginia

