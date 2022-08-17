Falcons add receiver to 2022 preseason roster, release another

Atlanta has signed KeeSean Johnson after the receiver was with the San Francisco 49ers throughout the first two weeks of training camp. 

Aug 17, 2022 at 03:19 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons have signed KeeSean Johnson, the organization announced on Wednesday. Johnson spent training camp in San Francisco with the 49ers after signing a reserve/future contract in January.

Prior to that, Johnson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, making his league debut against the Lions in 2019. He recorded 36 receptions for 360 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown in 18 games (five starts) for the Cardinals from 2019-20. Johnson spent the 2021 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released fellow wide receiver Tyshaun James. They have also waived defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers via an injury settlement.

2022 AT&T Training Camp: Prepping for the Jets

Back to business in Flowery Branch before we take off to play the Jets.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 31

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and wide receiver Tyshaun James #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 31

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and wide receiver Tyshaun James #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 greets former quarterback Matt Schaub during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 greets former quarterback Matt Schaub during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 31

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 31

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Lafayette Pitts #38 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 31

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 31

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 runs the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 runs the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the tape on the hands of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 31

Detail view of the tape on the hands of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 31

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 reacts during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 reacts during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball as former quarterback Matt Schaub looks on during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball as former quarterback Matt Schaub looks on during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons former quarterback Matt Schaub looks on as quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 31

Atlanta Falcons former quarterback Matt Schaub looks on as quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a punted football launching from a machine during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 31

View of a punted football launching from a machine during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falconsformer quarterback Matt Schaub throws the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 31

Atlanta Falconsformer quarterback Matt Schaub throws the ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons former quarterback Matt Schaub greets quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 31

Atlanta Falcons former quarterback Matt Schaub greets quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, quarterback Desmond Ridder #4, and former quarterback Matt Schaub during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, quarterback Desmond Ridder #4, and former quarterback Matt Schaub during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks off the field after practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks off the field after practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
