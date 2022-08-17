Falcons add receiver to 2022 preseason roster, release another

The Falcons have signed KeeSean Johnson, the organization announced on Wednesday. Johnson spent training camp in San Francisco with the 49ers after signing a reserve/future contract in January.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prior to that, Johnson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, making his league debut against the Lions in 2019. He recorded 36 receptions for 360 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown in 18 games (five starts) for the Cardinals from 2019-20. Johnson spent the 2021 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released fellow wide receiver Tyshaun James. They have also waived defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers via an injury settlement.
Back to business in Flowery Branch before we take off to play the Jets.
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!