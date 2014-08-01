Falcons Add DT Agnew to Roster Friday

Agnew, 6-4, 280 pounds, participated in the Falcons rookie minicamp as a tryout player after the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a two-year letterman and starter on the defensive line at Georgia State in 2012 and 2013 after transferring from the University of Massachusetts.

Agnew posted 124 tackles during his career at GSU and ranks second in program history with 14.5 tackles for loss. A native of Windsor, Connecticut, he totaled 66 tackles with four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 22 games at UMASS in 2010 and 2011. He played four seasons at Northwest Catholic in Hartford, Connecticut where he was named all-state by Hartford Courant and New Haven Register.