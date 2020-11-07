Falcons activate Darqueze Dennard off IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they have taken cornerback Darqueze Dennard off of injured reserve. Additionally, the team has placed second-year cornerback Jordan Miller on IR and flexed linebackers Edmond Robinson and Pita Taumoepenu to the active roster.

Dennard went on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring late in the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. He had played exceptionally well in that game, and Dennard's return will be welcome for a secondary coming off of a solid performance against the Carolina Panthers. With Dennard coming off of IR, the Falcons may reconfigure their starting lineup, although that remains to be seen.