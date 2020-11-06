Beek's Bits: My predictions as Falcons, Broncos try to revive their seasons

I had a crazy thought. And I'm sure I'll hear about it from many of you after writing this, but after everything that's happened with these Falcons this season, who would have thought that they still have a chance to notch double-digit wins by season's end?

Again, it's a crazy thought. But it's true.

Will it actually happen? Probably not, but I learned a long time ago to never say never when it comes to anything happening in the NFL.

As for now, the Falcons are merely trying to resuscitate their season. Atlanta heads into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a 2-6 mark and is trying to post back-to-back wins for the first time in 2020. Since interim coach Raheem Morris took over on Oct. 12, Atlanta is 2-1.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are heading into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with hopes are reviving their season as well. A win over the Falcons on Sunday would improve Denver's record to 4-4 and keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Speaking of reaching .500, the Falcons would have to knock off the Broncos, Raiders and sweep the Saints in the next five weeks (they have a bye next week) in order for them to reach 6-6.

But let's tap the brakes right there.