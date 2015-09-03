Falcons 20, Ravens 19: Five Things to Know

In total, Coleman amassed 56 yards on the ground on eight attempts—a seven-yard average.

"I felt pretty good," he said. "I saw a couple holes and just hit the holes hard. It was good that the O-line was blocking pretty well. I just took the holes and ran through them fast."

Punt Returners Dazzle: Wide receivers Justin Hardy and Nick Williams split punt return duties against Baltimore, and they certainly made the most of their reps. Hardy authored the highlight of the evening by returning a punt a 70 yards in the opening frame; Williams, whom Quinn has praised several times, brought back two punts for 34 yards. It's crucial for Atlanta to have various returners who can succeed—especially as Devin Hester nurses a toe injury—and Thursday's showing instilled a lot of confidence in the head coach.

"That was one of those things, when you're going through and evaluating all the versatility that a player has, so it was great to see it with Nick and with Justin to say, 'OK, here's another challenge for you,'" Quinn said. "We're thrilled to see those guys keep grinding and showcase their ops."