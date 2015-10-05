Durant Suffers Elbow Sprain

The Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans are both coming off of Week 3 wins as they face off in the Georgia Dome. Take a look at these pictures of the game.
Atlanta's leading tackler, Justin Durant, suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans and was unable to return.
Head coach Dan Quinn provided an update on Durant's injury on Monday at his weekly press conference:
"Justin Durant sprained his elbow. We'll see how he progresses through the week. He'll visit again with the doctor on Thursday."
Durant has a team-high 27 tackles on the season, 21 of them solo.
Third-year linebacker Joplo Bartu filled in for Durant for the remainder of the game and recorded two tackles on the day.