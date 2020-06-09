Dirk Koetter on Calvin Ridley's progress: You're going to see a jump in his game

It was certainly surprising to see Calvin Ridley slide in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, falling all the way to the 26th-overall pick, where the Atlanta Falcons happily snapped him up. In his first two seasons, Ridley has looked very much like the player who earned the label of top receiver in the draft after a stellar college career at Alabama.

Quickly stepping into a prominent role in Atlanta's offense, Ridley has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns since the Falcons drafted him. Prior to an abdominal injury that forced him to miss the final three games of the 2019 season, Ridley was on pace to top 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

RELATED CONTENT

What should frighten NFL defenses, however, is that for as well as Ridley has played thus far, Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes his ceiling has yet to be reached.

"Calvin has just exceptional speed and quickness," Koetter said. "His quick-twitch body movements are exceptional. I think Calvin will do nothing but get better the more he works with Matt [Ryan], the more he gains Matt's trust. I think there's some little things that Cal can work on that will really help him elevate."

To put into greater perspective the promising start Ridley has had with the Falcons, consider these facts: Ridley's 1,687 yards are the third-most by any Atlanta receiver in his first two seasons, behind only Julio Jones (2,157) and Bert Emanuel (1,688). Ridley had just one fewer yard than Emanuel, despite playing in three fewer games. Ridley's 17 touchdowns are just one shy of tying Jones's franchise record, and his 10 touchdowns in 2018 are the most ever by a Falcons rookie. Furthermore, Ridley set an NFL record with six touchdown receptions in the first four NFL games of his career.