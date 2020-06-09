Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 06:08 PM

Dirk Koetter on Calvin Ridley's progress: You're going to see a jump in his game

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

It was certainly surprising to see Calvin Ridley slide in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, falling all the way to the 26th-overall pick, where the Atlanta Falcons happily snapped him up. In his first two seasons, Ridley has looked very much like the player who earned the label of top receiver in the draft after a stellar college career at Alabama.

Quickly stepping into a prominent role in Atlanta's offense, Ridley has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns since the Falcons drafted him. Prior to an abdominal injury that forced him to miss the final three games of the 2019 season, Ridley was on pace to top 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

RELATED CONTENT

What should frighten NFL defenses, however, is that for as well as Ridley has played thus far, Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes his ceiling has yet to be reached.

"Calvin has just exceptional speed and quickness," Koetter said. "His quick-twitch body movements are exceptional. I think Calvin will do nothing but get better the more he works with Matt [Ryan], the more he gains Matt's trust. I think there's some little things that Cal can work on that will really help him elevate."

To put into greater perspective the promising start Ridley has had with the Falcons, consider these facts: Ridley's 1,687 yards are the third-most by any Atlanta receiver in his first two seasons, behind only Julio Jones (2,157) and Bert Emanuel (1,688). Ridley had just one fewer yard than Emanuel, despite playing in three fewer games. Ridley's 17 touchdowns are just one shy of tying Jones's franchise record, and his 10 touchdowns in 2018 are the most ever by a Falcons rookie. Furthermore, Ridley set an NFL record with six touchdown receptions in the first four NFL games of his career.

Perhaps even more impressive are what the advanced analytics say of Ridley. According to Football Outsiders, Ridley ranked second among all NFL receivers in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) in 2019 behind only Chris Godwin. He also ranked fifth in DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement), coming in two spots higher than Jones.

Ridley's unique combination of elite speed – he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds – and dancer-like balance and coordinator have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Those athletic traits have benefited Ridley so far, and Koetter believes with just a bit more polish in some advanced areas of the game he will be able to fully unlock his potential.

"I think he's always been able to beat his man just by pure speed and athleticism, and I think as he gets a little more consistent in his route running and understanding what is landmarks are, his depths of his routes are, I think you're going to see a jump in his game," Koetter said. "Now, you say that, but we're also talking about a guy who, in his first two years in the league, has put up some pretty substantial numbers. But I think his talent is even higher than that."

When the Falcons selected Ridley with the 26th pick in 2018, receiver was not considered among their most pressing needs. However, Atlanta clearly believed his talent was too great to pass up, and the Falcons have been proven right so far. Ridley hasn't been just a good compliment to Jones, he's had one of the best starts to a career of any Falcons receiver outside of No. 11.

If Koetter is right, and Ridley's talent is even greater than what we've seen so far, the Falcons will have two of the league's elite receivers on their roster.

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising