Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 01:08 PM

Brian Baldinger explains how Todd Gurley can return 'amongst the rushing leaders'

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger has become famous on social media for his expertly detailed breakdowns of gridiron action, and, occasionally, the proper way to craft a fine artisan sandwich.

Baldinger recently joined “NFL Now” and was asked about the possibility of two-time All-Pro running back Todd Gurley returning to his dominant ways in his first season with the Falcons. Gurley gained nearly 4,000 combined offensive yards and scored 40 touchdowns during the 2017-2018 seasons, but he had a dip in production in 2019, gaining 1,064 total yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.

RELATED CONTENT

While those numbers are far from paltry, they seem underwhelming when compared to the otherworldly totals from the two seasons prior. The Falcons have indicated they'd like to make a change to their offensive approach in 2020, and it's a change that Baldinger believes will help Gurley.

"They want to get back to the zone-stretch play, the foundational play that made the Falcons the No. 1 offense in 2016," Baldinger said. "This is what Todd has been doing with Sean McVay … that's how he ran for 5 yards a carry and 17 touchdowns in 2018."

Atlanta has always utilized some form of a wide-zone run scheme under head coach Dan Quinn, but that usage was most prominent during the Falcons' magnificent 2016 season. Since that time, the Falcons' efficiency with those plays has decreased in successive seasons. In 2019, it appeared Atlanta favored more inside zone runs under offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Quinn has stated this offseason that he would like to see the Falcons begin to utilize those stretch plays more, and it's an approach that would likely benefit the play-action attack for Atlanta as well. Koetter is seeking an improvement in rushing efficiency rather than a bump in the overall number of runs called, although the former goal would likely cause the latter.

An approach centered around efficiency rather than quantity might also benefit Gurley, who has dealt with questions about the health of his knee dating back to an ACL injury he sustained in his final game at Georgia. The Falcons will likely utilize a committee approach, as they have in recent seasons, but Gurley will be the lead man out of the backfield.

Atlanta is hoping that Gurley can tap into his magic for at least one more season, and it appears Baldinger is at least somewhat confident the ingredients are in place for that to happen.

"I think the Falcons, with Chris Lindstrom coming back in his second season, Kaleb McGary, the right tackle, with [Alex] Mack, Jake Matthews and the commitment to that play, I think Todd Gurley can benefit and I think we'll see him back there amongst the rushing leaders this season," Baldinger said.

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising