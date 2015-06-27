Devin Hester Nominated for 2015 ESPY Award

Veteran Falcons returnman Devin Hester has received a wealth of praise for his special teams prowess. Come July, he could have some hardware to show for it.
Hester's 20th career TD return, which came on Sept. 18, 2014 against Tampa Bay, is nominated for the Best Record-Breaking Perofrmance at the 2015 ESPYs. Former Falcon Deion Sanders previously held the record with 19.
The University of Miami product is no stranger to this ceremony: In 2007, he won the Breakthrough Athlete ESPY by scoring six return TDs in one season — the last of which came in Super Bowl XLI.
You can vote for Hester by clicking here.