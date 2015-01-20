Deadline for Early Bird Renewal Approaching

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders bring smiles and energy to the Georgia Dome each Sunday to cheer on the Falcons. Here are some of the best cheerleader photos from 2014.
The window to renew and be eligible for the Atlanta Falcons 2015 Early Bird Renewal Incentives will close next Monday, Jan. 26.
Season ticket holders who renew their tickets on or before the deadline will be eligible for a random drawing from more than 200 Early Bird prizes.
Available prizes this year include Super Bowl L Tickets, tickets to a 2015 Falcons away game, autographed merchandise, pregame sideline passes, tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney concerts and much more.
"(It's an) easy decision," said Scott Conkel, a longtime Falcons season ticket holder who renewed in early January. "I have had season tickets since my son, who is now 23, was born. It is not about winning; it is a process of growth. You build up as close as you can to perfection."