Dante Fowler's rejuvenation symbolized by a fresh number change

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- To hear Dante Fowler talk about it, his number change was simply a switch back to his childhood number.

"I was No. 6 since I was 10 years old," said Fowler. "In little league, in high school, at the University of Florida. When I got to the NFL, I had to wear 56 but now they changed the rule."

Think a little deeper and this change may double as a symbolic of a return to old form, to the Fowler that offensive lineman across the NFC West dreaded seeing at least twice a year when he was in L.A.

It's no secret that 2020 was a down year for Fowler, who tallied only three and a half sacks on the season. A far cry from the 11.5 sacks he racked up the season before with the Rams. Fowler battled a troublesome ankle injury which limited his effectiveness on the line. In the early goings of this season, he's shown that it doesn't seem to be a lingering issue.

"My ankle was hurt last year and now going into this year and knowing it's not hurting; I can do what I want to do," said Fowler. "I haven't had to worry about lateral movement or getting off the blocks. That [Bucs] game last week showed me I was ready to go and I'm getting back to myself."