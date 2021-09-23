Dante Fowler's rejuvenation symbolized by a fresh number change

Sep 23, 2021 at 02:03 PM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Dante Fowler Strip Sack on Tom Brady

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- To hear Dante Fowler talk about it, his number change was simply a switch back to his childhood number.

"I was No. 6 since I was 10 years old," said Fowler. "In little league, in high school, at the University of Florida. When I got to the NFL, I had to wear 56 but now they changed the rule."

Think a little deeper and this change may double as a symbolic of a return to old form, to the Fowler that offensive lineman across the NFC West dreaded seeing at least twice a year when he was in L.A.

It's no secret that 2020 was a down year for Fowler, who tallied only three and a half sacks on the season. A far cry from the 11.5 sacks he racked up the season before with the Rams. Fowler battled a troublesome ankle injury which limited his effectiveness on the line. In the early goings of this season, he's shown that it doesn't seem to be a lingering issue.

"My ankle was hurt last year and now going into this year and knowing it's not hurting; I can do what I want to do," said Fowler. "I haven't had to worry about lateral movement or getting off the blocks. That [Bucs] game last week showed me I was ready to go and I'm getting back to myself."

That was clear as he slipped past the entirety of the Bucs offensive line to sack Brady en route to a timely strip of the ball on Sunday. A strip sack that saved the game from getting out of hand early. A great sign for a guy who had to prove his worth coming into an entirely new coaching regime this season.

This is Dean Pees first year running the defense, which could be a major factor in Fowler's return to form on the line. From Week 1 to Week 2, we saw a huge jump in production on the defensive line, with three sacks, two forced fumbles, and six hits on Tom Brady.

A scary thought, this is just the tip of the iceberg for this core as they continue to jell together week after week. With that in mind it's no surprise why Fowler loves Dean Pees' defensive schemes so much.

"I love Dean's defense," Fowler said. "You're not just standing in one place he's moving us around. He's put a lot of players in a position to make great plays, it's up to us to make them. It's my favorite defense since Wade Phillips in L.A. when we went to the Super Bowl. We did a lot of good things and I had a really great season. I love this defense."

Whether it's his healthy ankle, playing under Dean Pees, or even a simple number change, Dante Fowler is rejuvenated this season and it shows. As this group comes together each week, Fowler will be a presence to be dealt with alongside Grady Jarrett and Marlon Davidson in the front seven.

Game Photos | Week 2 Falcons at Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 2 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 68

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Harris, Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt #52 pose after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt #52 pose after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 pose with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 pose with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Ndamukong Suh/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Ndamukong Suh/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second halfagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second halfagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, Tom Brady/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 68

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Deadrin Senat/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 68

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 attempts to catch a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 attempts to catch a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 dives after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 dives after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 celebrates after play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 celebrates after play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 fumbles during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 68

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 fumbles during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Tom Brady/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the coin toss prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 68

A view of the coin toss prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains walk to center field for the coin toss prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 68

Atlanta Falcons captains walk to center field for the coin toss prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stand on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stand on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith, Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 68

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 68

Detail view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 68

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mykal Walker/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 68

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank, Bruce Arians/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
