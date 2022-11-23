Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Was there ever a doubt who would be named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week? There shouldn't have been. Cordarrelle Patterson was the answer the moment he crossed the goal line on Sunday in the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears.
After returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for most kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single career, Patterson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his history-making performance in Week 11.
RELATED CONTENT:
Patterson's kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday was the ninth of his career. The return broke a three-way tie between Patterson, Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs. Patterson sits alone atop the NFL record books.
The veteran return man also made his way into Falcons lore, too. His return is the longest kickoff return in franchise history. The previous long was held by Eric Weems, who had a 102-yard return in 2010. Weems later tied that record in the postseason of that same year.
Including the 103-yard touchdown return, Patterson tacked on 44 more return yards, 52 rushing yards and seven receiving yards to bring his all-purpose total to 206 yards on the day. This is Patterson's second NFC Player of the Week honors as he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a 141-rushing yard day against Seattle in Week 3.
"I'm just thankful for the opportunity and being in the record book," Patterson said after the game on Sunday. "I said I'm not finished. I have a lot of football left to do."
Get a roof top view of the win over the Chicago Bears from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds
Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.