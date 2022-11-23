Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patterson broke the NFL record for most kickoffs returned for touchdowns in a single career on Sunday. 

Nov 23, 2022 at 08:40 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Was there ever a doubt who would be named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week? There shouldn't have been. Cordarrelle Patterson was the answer the moment he crossed the goal line on Sunday in the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears.

After returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for most kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single career, Patterson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his history-making performance in Week 11.

Patterson's kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday was the ninth of his career. The return broke a three-way tie between Patterson, Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs. Patterson sits alone atop the NFL record books.

The veteran return man also made his way into Falcons lore, too. His return is the longest kickoff return in franchise history. The previous long was held by Eric Weems, who had a 102-yard return in 2010. Weems later tied that record in the postseason of that same year.

Including the 103-yard touchdown return, Patterson tacked on 44 more return yards, 52 rushing yards and seven receiving yards to bring his all-purpose total to 206 yards on the day. This is Patterson's second NFC Player of the Week honors as he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a 141-rushing yard day against Seattle in Week 3.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity and being in the record book," Patterson said after the game on Sunday. "I said I'm not finished. I have a lot of football left to do."

Bird's Eye View | Falcons vs Bears

Get a roof top view of the win over the Chicago Bears from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

General view from the roof during the anthem prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
General view from the roof during the anthem prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

General view from the roof during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
General view from the roof during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a point after try during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a point after try during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

General view from the roof after a touchdown by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
General view from the roof after a touchdown by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs after a catch during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs after a catch during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

