Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

When the Falcons traveled to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 3, Cordarrelle Patterson had himself a career day. Of the Falcons' 386 total yards of offense, Patterson made up 153 of those yards.
For the second time this season, Patterson surpassed the 100-rushing yard mark. He did so in Week 1 against the Saints with a 120-rushing yard performance on 22 carries. He did even better in Seattle, accumulating 141 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Through three games, the veteran running back is averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
On Wednesday, Patterson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his best, single-game rushing performance of his decade-long career.
"Even at 31, he's continued to evolve," Arthur Smith said of Patterson after the win in Seattle. "He works to improve."
The Falcons and Smith cracked the Cordarrelle Code in 2021, with Patterson racking up 1,166 yards of total offense last season. Returning to the Falcons in 2022, Patterson was out to prove his previous year's production wasn't a fluke.
Well, he's done more than enough to prove that it wasn't, even just three games into the 2022 season.
An NFC Offensive Player of the Week selection only helps his case.
