Coffee and Clips: Players Eyeing 2016 Season

Jan 18, 2016 at 02:35 AM

Players Take to Social Media to Express 2016 Expectations

Several players took to Twitter this weekend during the NFL Divisional playoff games to express their feelings and their expectations for the 2016 season.

The Falcons road to the playoffs will not be an easy one as they play three of the four teams (DEN, AZ and CAR) competing in the NFC/AFC Championship games on Sunday.

Matthews is Second Runner-Up for PFF's Most Improved Player

LT Jake Matthews had a quiet, yet stellar year protecting the blindside of QB Matt Ryan.

Pro Football Focus ranks players based off a scale of 1-100, and the statistically thorough website has Matthews' 2015 performance graded out to 79.5. Matthews is ranked 19th overall at the left tackle position, earning high praise for his pass blocking, where he received a 95.7 grade.

Sky is the Limit for OLB Beasley, Jr.

The stat sheet doesn't necessarily correspond with the progress OLB Vic Beasley, Jr. made in Dan Quinn's defense.

Beasley set a goal to finish his rookie year with double-digit sacks and fell short. But, that doesn't mean he didn't have an effective first season. Quinn often stresses the importance of getting pressure and moving the opposing quarterback off the spot, and Beasley was successful at times doing that.

Atlanta's first-round pick finished the season with 26 tackles, four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

NFLSpinZone.com highlighted that when fully healthy and with a year under his belt, Beasley has the talent and mindset to become a quiet leader for the Falcons.

In Case You Missed It:

Devonta Freeman is up for the NFL's Fantasy Player of the Year

Reflecting on Morten Andersen's Greatness

Packers-Cardinals game is NBC's Highest-Rated Primetime Saturday NFL Dvisional Game

