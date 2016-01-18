Coffee and Clips: Players Eyeing 2016 Season

Sky is the Limit for OLB Beasley, Jr.

The stat sheet doesn't necessarily correspond with the progress OLB Vic Beasley, Jr. made in Dan Quinn's defense.

Beasley set a goal to finish his rookie year with double-digit sacks and fell short. But, that doesn't mean he didn't have an effective first season. Quinn often stresses the importance of getting pressure and moving the opposing quarterback off the spot, and Beasley was successful at times doing that.

Atlanta's first-round pick finished the season with 26 tackles, four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

NFLSpinZone.com highlighted that when fully healthy and with a year under his belt, Beasley has the talent and mindset to become a quiet leader for the Falcons.

