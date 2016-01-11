Coffee and Clips: Jones' Advice to Crimson Tide

Jan 11, 2016 at 03:12 AM

Jones Offers Advice to His Alma Mater

Bragging rights in the Falcons' locker room between WR Julio Jones, OLB Vic Beasley, Jr., DE Malliciah Goodman and DT Grady Jarrett will be determined tonight, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and*Clemson Tigers *square off in the College Football Playoff title game.

Jones, who helped Alabama win a BCS national championship during his time in Tuscaloosa, offered a few words of advice to Nick Saban's group. "Just go out there and have fun," Jones said to AL.com.  "I will be out there attending the game. I'll try to talk to the team beforehand, but just go out there and have fun, relax and play ball. You can't play uptight."

Matthews, Schraeder Duo Emerging as One of League's Best

Atlanta's offensive line made huge strides this season, largely due to the play of LT Jake Matthews and RT Ryan Schraeder.

QB Matt Ryan* *had the lowest sack percentage of any quarterback in the NFC South during the 2015 season.

Schraeder gave up only two sacks, two QB hits and 20 QB hurries and was selected to PFF's All-Pro Team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Matthews was credited for only giving up one sack in 1,139 snaps this season.

Jones Becomes First Falcon to Receive First-Team Honors Since Gonzalez in 2012

The Associated Press announced their first and second team honors this weekend.

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Jones is the first Falcon to be named All-Pro since TE Tony Gonzalez in 2012. The awards kept coming for the Falcons' offense, as RB and FB Patrick DiMarco were named All-Pro second team.

In Case You Missed It:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Top three Week 10 NFL games Falcons fans should care about

'He's got a bright future if he can stay on this path': Analyzing Drake London through the first half of his rookie season

Inside Tori's Notebook: On the Desmond Ridder ruckus that follows Falcons Thursday Night Football loss

'It was incredible, very emotional': Jake Matthews on a whirlwind day and the birth of his newborn son

Advertising