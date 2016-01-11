Coffee and Clips: Jones' Advice to Crimson Tide

Jones Offers Advice to His Alma Mater

Bragging rights in the Falcons' locker room between WR Julio Jones, OLB Vic Beasley, Jr., DE Malliciah Goodman and DT Grady Jarrett will be determined tonight, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and*Clemson Tigers *square off in the College Football Playoff title game.

Jones, who helped Alabama win a BCS national championship during his time in Tuscaloosa, offered a few words of advice to Nick Saban's group. "Just go out there and have fun," Jones said to AL.com. "I will be out there attending the game. I'll try to talk to the team beforehand, but just go out there and have fun, relax and play ball. You can't play uptight."

Matthews, Schraeder Duo Emerging as One of League's Best

Atlanta's offensive line made huge strides this season, largely due to the play of LT Jake Matthews and RT Ryan Schraeder.

QB Matt Ryan* *had the lowest sack percentage of any quarterback in the NFC South during the 2015 season.

Schraeder gave up only two sacks, two QB hits and 20 QB hurries and was selected to PFF's All-Pro Team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Matthews was credited for only giving up one sack in 1,139 snaps this season.

Jones Becomes First Falcon to Receive First-Team Honors Since Gonzalez in 2012

The Associated Press announced their first and second team honors this weekend.

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Jones is the first Falcon to be named All-Pro since TE Tony Gonzalez in 2012. The awards kept coming for the Falcons' offense, as RB and FB Patrick DiMarco were named All-Pro second team.