Coffee and Clips: Beasley's Logic Behind No. 44

Beasley Wants to Make His Own Legacy While Wearing No. 44
Thursday night, Vic Beasley Jr. took to Twitter to engage with his fans for hours.
Beasley showed his appreciation for Falcons fans, by giving them the title of "the best fans in the world."
One of the questions a fan asked was to explain the reason of why he chose No. 44 as his number, and the outside linebacker explained that it's all a part of his plan to make his own legacy.
Schofield Firmly Believes Falcons Will Win a Championship With Quinn
With one season in the books, O'Brien Schofield is more than confident in the future of the Atlanta Falcons.
The outside linebacker's confidence stems from his longtime respect for Coach Dan Quinn. Schofield played for Quinn in Seattle for two seasons before coming to Atlanta.
Following a season full of ups and downs, the improvements the Falcons made under Quinn are immeasurable.
Schofield talked about his belief in the future of the Falcons and Quinn in a conversation with ESPN's Vaughn McClure.
"Knowing how Coach Quinn has been in the past and just what he's been able to do in just one year in bringing the group together, I think that it's very promising," Schofield said to McClure. "There's no doubt in my mind that the Falcons will win a championship with Dan Quinn."
Kiper Has Falcons Taking Clemson DE in First Mock Draft
Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft on Thursday.
The ESPN analyst has the Falcons taking Clemson DE Kevin Dodd with the No. 17 pick.
A draft class that is full of talent at the defensive line position, Kiper believes Dodd could be a fit in the Falcons' run-stopping defense.
In Case You Missed It
Former Falcons' OC Dirk Koetter Hired as Tampa Bay Head Coach
Happy #NationalHatDay
The FalconCast crew discusses 2015's most improved Falcon and more