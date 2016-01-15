Coffee and Clips: Beasley's Logic Behind No. 44

Schofield Firmly Believes Falcons Will Win a Championship With Quinn

With one season in the books, O'Brien Schofield is more than confident in the future of the Atlanta Falcons.

The outside linebacker's confidence stems from his longtime respect for Coach Dan Quinn. Schofield played for Quinn in Seattle for two seasons before coming to Atlanta.

Following a season full of ups and downs, the improvements the Falcons made under Quinn are immeasurable.

Schofield talked about his belief in the future of the Falcons and Quinn in a conversation with ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

"Knowing how Coach Quinn has been in the past and just what he's been able to do in just one year in bringing the group together, I think that it's very promising," Schofield said to McClure. "There's no doubt in my mind that the Falcons will win a championship with Dan Quinn."

