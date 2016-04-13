Coach Quinn's Farewell Message to Kobe Bryant

One of the most iconic professional athletes will say farewell to the game of basketball tonight at the Staples Center.
Finishing his 20th season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant has not only changed the game of basketball, but he's become one of the most influential figures in sports.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn, specifically known for his competitive style of coaching, is a big fan of Bryant's and even used a video of his to inspire his team once last season. He even went as far to say that Bryant would be the professional athlete of his choice to attend one of the Falcons practices.
As the rest of the world says goodbye to Bryant's career on the hardwood Wednesday night, Quinn joined in and tweeted out a special message to pay respect to one of the best to ever play the game of basketball.