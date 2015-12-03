Chester Misses Second Straight Day

The Falcons remained without the services of kicker Bryant (right quad), right guard Chris Chester (shoulder) and wide receiver Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) on Thursday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said in his press conference before practice that it's not necessarily abnormal for a lineman to feel soreness in his shoulder early on the week, but as Chester gets closer to Sunday's game, measuring his level of soreness will be the deciding factor if he will be able to go.

"It's about the soreness being just right for him to be able to play," Quinn said of Chester.

Running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Brooks Reed moved to full participation, as they were both limited in Wednesday's practice.