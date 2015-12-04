Chalk Talk: Shanahan Discusses Turnovers

AH:** Based on what I've seen, it looks like Ryan is doing the vast majority of things right, but when he slips up, it happens at really crucial points. Can that, to an extent, be attributed to bad luck?

KS: I think at first it starts as bad luck. But the more stuff goes (wrong), you start to press. And sometimes when you press, you're not thinking as clearly; it's hard to be at the top of your game. It happens to all of us—coaches and players. The way you get out of that is you have to be tough-minded. You have to fight through it and try not let that adversity affect you. We have to get this changed, and the only way to get this changed is to score more points.

AH: Something I've noticed about Ryan over the years is his ability to rebound after making a big mistake. Rarely does he let an ugly interception derail an entire game. How has he's been able to do that?

KS: I think it's because he's a tough guy. Matt makes mistakes, but he's not scared to fail, either. Guys who are scared to fail usually end up failing again. Once Matt makes a mistake, he wants to get out there as bad as anyone. It's been a tough week on us, and the only thing that's going to make it better is for us to get to Sunday. We can't wait to get there so we have an opportunity to fix this.

AH: One topic I've been thinking about recently is sample size. If a baseball team loses four games in a row because of avoidable errors, most fans will let things play out before going nuts. Obviously in football, where you have a much shorter schedule, everything is put under the microscope. Ryan isn't at his best right now, but I don't think it's fair to say he's falling off because of one rough patch. He has a great track record and, based on QB age curves, there's no reason to believe he's deteriorating because he's 30. So I guess my question is, do you think the nature of football can lead to overreaction when it comes to small samples like November?

KS: Yeah, definitely. That's why I think this is the most exciting sport there is: every game matters. There's only 16 of them, and when there's games you believe you should have won but gave away, those are tough to rebound from. I think we've had a few too many of those lately. You can only have so many of those on the year, and we have to make up for them. The way to do that is taking care of the football.

AH: Along those lines, Tevin Coleman's fumbles have been troublesome. How has he responded to the adversity he's faced?

KS: He's been good. It's frustrating for him, you know? He makes a great play, makes a huge run and we're down near the red zone again, and there's a guy behind him. Tevin is a very fast guy; he made a lot of big plays in college. What he has to learn, and what I think he's learned the hard way, is in the NFL, there's always someone behind you. I don't think he totally believed that because no one's been behind him his entire life. No one caught him. But in the NFL, the're going to. There's going to be pursuit. He thought he made that last guy miss and he was opening himself up to go score, and the linebacker made a hell of a play. It's something he has to realize and, unfortunately, he's learned that the hard way. It has to get corrected.