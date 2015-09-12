Chalk Talk: Shanahan Discusses Offensive Line

AH:** Chester is another player with a lot of experience in the ZBS. How much has he helped Ryan Schraeder, who's used to downfield blocking, on the right side of the line?

KS: I think he's helped a lot. Any time a guy has done everything we've asked him to do, and he's done it—I think this is Chester's fifth year doing it—he can explain a lot of things we're asking. It helps the continuity of the O-line. The O-line is rarely about one person. It's about five people playing together. When you have experience in there, they usually move better together.

AH: Now healthy, Jake Matthews is set to line up next to Levtire on the left. That's huge. Where do you think he's at in his progression?

KS: Well he did a good job today. I'll go back and look at the film, but out there today we had him doing a lot and he seemed good. In my mind he's ready to go, so I'm excited to watch him play.

AH: Do you think he's back on track toward being a franchise LT?

KS: I think Jake has all the ability in the world. I think he's a good football player. I don't really look in those terms; I look at Jake doing his job. He doesn't try too much, he doesn't press. I think he can be a very solid player and be everything we want him to be.

AH: Without giving anything away, is there anything you're preaching to the O-line in particular on how to handle Philadelphia's defense?

KS: They just have to be on it. They're going to do a lot of stuff, a lot of stuff we haven't seen. They're a very schematic-oriented defense with a lot of talent, too. They have to be sharp; they have to see things right. And they can't second-guess themselves. So if they're looking all over the place and hesitating, they'll be by them and at our quarterback righ taway. so they have to make their calls and be confident on what they set and come off and block someone.

AH: During OTAs, you and a few other coaches mentioned that your offense tends to rely heavily on tight ends, so it was a little surprising to see just two make the active roster. What went into that decision?

KS: We had a couple injuries in that last (preseason) game and the third game. It happens. It's about putting the best 53 guys together, and I wish we could have 10 tight ends every year, 10 receivers and three quarterbacks. But it doesn't work out that way. You have to make sure you do the best for the team and that takes into account defense and special teams. With the injuries we had, we felt (Jacob Tamme and Levine Toilolo) are the two we could go with. I have a lot of confidence in these two. We won't miss a beat.