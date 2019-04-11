Can the Falcons strike gold with the No. 14 pick? History says they can

What will the Atlanta Falcons do with the No. 14 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft?

That's the million-dollar question Falcons fans everywhere are asking these days. Will the Falcons go defense and pick a defensive tackle or edge rusher? Or will they continue to overhaul the offensive line and select an offensive tackle?

If you're wondering where I'm leaning at the moment, feel free to check out my latest mock draft here. Remember, the purpose of the mock drafts is to show how different scenarios could play out with the 13 picks ahead of them. The mock pick made for each team is based on positional needs and what's transpired so far in free agency.

Regardless of what I or any of the so-called draft experts are thinking these days, there have been some very good players selected at the No. 14 spot over the years. Some, in fact, turned out to be Hall of Famers. But there have also been a lot of not-so-good picks, too.

And just in case you're wondering, the Falcons have never picked at the No. 14 spot in their 53-year existence. If they stay put, can they land a great player on April 25th? Well, the good news is that it's been done before.