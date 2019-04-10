Presented by

Tabeek's 2019 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Falcons add versatile edge rusher with blazing speed

Apr 10, 2019 at 07:12 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AF_2019MockDraft_7.0

The NFL Draft is just 15 days away and what the Atlanta Falcons will do when they turn in their draft card on April 25 is becoming more and more clear.

For now, anyway.

When I put my first mock draft together — all the way back on Feb. 28 — my gut told me that the Falcons were going to go with an edge rusher. I've since rolled out a total of six mock drafts now (you can go through each one in the related links above), and I've been split as to what Atlanta will do.

Three mocks have the Falcons taking an offensive lineman, and the other three have gone defense — two defensive ends and one defensive tackle. Well, I'm more convinced the Falcons are going defense and they're looking for a game-changer up front — someone who can wreak some havoc but also bring some versatility to Dan Quinn's unit.

So, without further ado, here is mock draft 7.0. Let me know how you feel about the Falcons pick here. My next one – mock 8.0 – will drop on April 17.

Cardinals-mock-5

1. Arizona Cardinals

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma As they Cardinals have said, Josh Rosen is still a Cardinal. For now. I’m assuming that’ll change and the Cardinals select Murray, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner. First-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury gets a playmaker to run his offense.
49ers-mock6

2. San Francisco 49ers

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State They signed Dee Ford, but could still use more firepower coming off the edge. They take Bosa here, who is considered by many scouts and draft analysts to be the best edge rusher in this class.
Jets-mock6

3. New York Jets

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Josh Allen, Kentucky The Jets go with Jersey native Josh Allen because he's the best fit. Some believe the long-and-athletic Kentucky star is the total package – he can rush, cover and also run. The Jets still bolster their defense in a big way.
Raiders-mock6

4. Oakland Raiders

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama How thrilled will GM Mike Mayock be if Williams is still sitting here? They’ll pounce on the former ‘Bama star — who is a potential game-changer along the interior.
Bucs-mock7

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
LB Devin White, LSU The Bucs could go in a number of directions, but White fills a major need in the middle of their defense. The former LSU star is an explosive hitter who shows great anticipation — a sideline-to-sideline defender who’ll make the whole unit better.
Giants-mock4

6. New York Giants

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
T Jawaan Taylor, Florida QB or not, the Giants must do a better job of blocking up front. They go with the 6-foot-5, 334-pound Taylor, a three-year starter at Florida. Taylor possesses a rare combination of power, size, length and mobility.
Jaguars-mock7

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
T Andre Dillard, Washington State The Jags signed Nick Foles – and now they’d better protect their new investment. They take Dillard here, who some scouts and draft experts consider to be the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft.
Lions-mock5

8. Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Rashan Gary, Michigan The Lions go defense — coach Matt Patricia’s calling card. Gary, who might’ve been underutilized at Michigan, has the versatility to play both inside and set the edge vs. the run.
Bills-mock4

9. Buffalo Bills

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DT Ed Oliver, Houston The Bills must find a replacement for recently retired Kyle Williams. Enter Oliver, who some think will be a three-technique terror in the NFL.
Broncos-mock5

10. Denver Broncos

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
QB Drew Lock, Missouri Yes, they signed a proven veteran in Joe Flacco, but he’s also 34 and isn’t the long-term solution. John Elway pulls the trigger on Lock, who has the physical tools, size and strong arm to succeed in the NFL.
Bengals-mock7

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
LB Devin Bush, Michigan Now that the Vontaze Burfict is out of the picture they take Bush. The former Wolverines star clocked a 4.4 40 in Indy and is strong against the run and can also play on third down.
Packers-mock3

12. Green Bay Packers

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State The Packers address their pass rush and take Sweat, who posted double-digit sack totals the last two years (10.5 and 12) and had an impressive showing at the combine in Indy.
Dolphins-mock7

13. Miami Dolphins

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State The Dolphins have moved on from Ryan Tannehill and signed Ryan Fitzpatrick. That’s a Band-Aid. Miami takes Haskins, a pocket passer who completed 70 percent of his passes and tossed 50 TDs in 2018.
Falcons-mock7b

14. Atlanta Falcons

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Brian Burns, Florida State The more you watch Burns on tape, the more he makes sense here for the Falcons. The first team All-ACC star, who can line up on either side, displays a tremendous upfield burst coming off the edge but he’s also athletic enough to drop back in coverage or shadow mobile quarterbacks — that versatility is a huge positive in Dan Quinn’s defense. A potential game-changer with tremendous upside because of his length and speed.
Redskins-mock7

15. Washington Redskins

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
G/T Jonah Williams, Alabama With the QB position solved for the moment, they address another need — offensive line — and take Williams. The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder played tackle at Alabama but could end up playing guard in the NFL.
Panthers-mock7

16. Carolina Panthers

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson They added Bruce Irvin but he’s 31 and not the long-term replacement to the now-retired Julius Peppers. They take the local star in Ferrell, an explosive player with a high motor coming off the edge, and can play all three downs.
Giants-mock7

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland)

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi They traded away their best receiver and with the pick they acquired for him, they add Metcalf. The Ole Miss star put on a show in Indy — he has a rare combination of size, speed, physicality, and explosiveness.
Vikings-mock1

18. Minnesota Vikings

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College The Vikings know they must address the offensive line and take the quick-footed Lindstrom, a player many scouts believe can step right in and start because of his experience.
Titans-mock4

19. Tennessee Titans

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson The Titans need some help along the defensive line and take Wilkins, a two-time All-ACC and All-American. Wilkins is known for his penetrating ability, quickness and change of direction.
Steelers-mock7

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma Now that Antonio Brown is gone, the Steelers provide Big Ben with another weapon and take Marquise Brown — who might just be the best deep threat in this class. Some refer to Brown as a DeSean Jackson clone.
Seahawks-mock6

21. Seattle Seahawks

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
S Taylor Rapp, Washington The Seahawks look to fill the void left by Earl Thomas and take Rapp here. The Washington product has good size, high football intelligence, speed and isn’t afraid to dish out some punishment. He should fit in nicely.
Ravens-mock1

22. Baltimore Ravens

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he wants ‘rough and tough’ receivers — enter Harmon, a big (6-foot-3, 213 pounds), physical receiver who can handle press coverage.
Texans-mock1

23. Houston Texans

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
T Dalton Risner, Kansas State The Texans struggled at times to protect Deshaun Watson and hope that Risner, who is extremely physical and aggressive, will help solve that issue.
Raiders-mock5b

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
CB Greedy Williams, LSU GM Mike Mayock knows you can’t ever have enough good cornerbacks and takes Williams, who is tall and long. Some scouts think Williams might be the top-rated corner in this class.
Eagles-mock6

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
CB Byron Murphy, Washington The Eagles have addressed some key needs in free agency and via trade, and bolster their secondary here. The former Washington star can play both man-to-man and zone and has terrific route recognition skills.
Colts-mock2

26. Indianapolis Colts

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson The Colts take the Clemson star who suffered an injury at the combine and didn't get to test. Some draft experts think he should be a top-half pick in this draft.
Raiders-mockc

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech The Raiders continue to rebuild their defense and take Ferguson, one of the best edge rushers in this class. He led the nation with 17.5 sacks and finished with 64 tackles, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Chargers-mock2

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
LB Mack Wilson, Alabama Three linebackers ended up on injured reserve in 2018 and the group struggled vs. the Patriots in the playoffs. They’ve added Thomas Davis and now Wilson, who is expected to be a quality three-down starter on the next level.
Chiefs-mock6

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
RB Joshua Jacobs, Alabama The Chiefs improve their backfield and take Jacobs here, considered to be the top back in this class. The former ‘Bama back is a physical runner who can also catch coming out of the backfield.
Packers-mock7b

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
T Cody Ford, Oklahoma The Packers might be tempted to add another weapon to their offense, but know they must do a better job of protecting their franchise QB. The ex-Sooner has outstanding balance and agility for his 6-foot-4, 330-pound frame.
Rams-mock4

31. Los Angeles Rams

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State The Rams could snag a cornerback here but are more than happy to add Simmons, who was considered a top-10 talent before tearing his ACL. With Ndamukong Suh’s future in doubt, this pick makes even more sense.
Patriots-mock1

32. New England Patriots

Table inside Article
SELECTION TABEEK'S TAKE
TE Noah Fant, Iowa Rob Gronkowski says he’s retired … for now. Regardless, the Patriots reload and take Fant, a physical tight end who can do it all, especially catch and run.
And just in case you need a refresher or weren't sure, the Falcons have a total of nine draft picks at the moment.

  • Round 1, No. 14 overall
  • Round 2, No. 45 overall
  • Round 3, No. 79 overall
  • Round 4, No. 117 overall
  • Round 4, No. 137 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 5, No. 152 overall
  • Round 5, No. 172 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 6, No. 186 overall
  • Round 7, No. 230 overall

