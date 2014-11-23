By The Numbers: Browns at Falcons

5 -** Yards the Falcons were penalized on a Browns' 4th and 1 play at the Falcons' 38-yard line. Atlanta appeared to successfully re-gain possession on downs when Brian Hoyer's pass fell incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty on Kemal Ishmael gave the Browns a first down and new life at the 33. Cleveland would score three plays later on an 11-yard Isaiah Crowell touchdown run that tied the game at 7-7.



6 - Lead changes in Sunday's 26-24 last-second loss to the Browns. The last two occurred in the final 44 seconds of the game.



6 - Points scored by the Browns off of Falcons' turnovers. A second-quarter Matt Ryan interception and a Ryan fumble on a sack led to two Billy Cundiff field goals. Both Browns' drives began in Falcons' territory, but Atlanta's stout defense kept Cleveland out of the end zone and never allowed the Browns to extend their lead beyond one score.



7 - Distance of the longest rush for the Falcons on the afternoon. Conversely, the Browns had 10 running plays of seven or more yards in the game.



7.3 - Yards per carry for Browns' running back and Columbus, Georgia native Isaiah Crowell. The George Washington Carver High School and University of Georgia star finished the game with 12 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns in his return to his home state.



17 - Combined wins thus far this season for the Falcons' next two opponents. Atlanta faces the NFC-leading 9-1 Cardinals at home next Sunday then travel to Green Bay to square off with the 8-3 Packers (winners of three straight and seven of their last eight) on Monday Night Football.



42 - Days between today's game and the previous Falcons' home game at the Georgia Dome. Despite playing a "home" game in London last month, Atlanta has essentially been on the road since since their 27-13 Dome loss to the Chicago Bears on October 12.



60 - Distance of a first-half-ending field goal attempt by Browns kicker Billy Cundiff. The kick fell well short into the waiting hands of kick returner Devin Hester six yards deep in the end zone. Hester surveyed the field then darted out of the end zone for a return that nearly went the distance. Hester was just one more block from logging a scintillating 106-yard touchdown, but he was wrestled down at the Cleveland 31-yard line after a 75-yard return.