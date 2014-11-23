By The Numbers: Browns at Falcons

**
2 -** First downs for the Falcons in the third quarter, during which the Falcons were outscored by the Browns 10-0.
2 - Browns starting defensive backs shaken up on a deep pass intended for Julio Jones with 11:20 remaining in the game. Browns' starting CB Joe Haden and starting FS Tashaun Gipson collided at the goal line while converging on Jones while the pass fell incomplete. Haden walked off the field under his own power after a minute on the turf, but Gipson remained on the field for nearly five minutes and was eventually carted to the locker room with a knee injury. Haden returned to the game on the next defensive series, while Gipson's day was over. Cleveland was penalized for defensive holding on the play, giving Atlanta a first down at the Browns' 16-yard line. The Falcons scored three plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Steven Jackson that trimmed the Browns' lead to 23-21 with 9:31 left in the contest.
2.7 - Yards per carry for the Falcons' rushing offense against the NFL's 30th-ranked rushing defense. Atlanta ran the ball 23 times for just 63 yards, with no run going longer than seven yards. On the flipside, Cleveland averaged 5.6 yards per rush, gaining 162 yards on 29 attempts. The Browns entered the game ranked 30th in rushing defense, giving up over 140 yards per game.
3 - Straight games Kemal Ishmael has intercepted a pass. The second-year safety's second-quarter pick of Browns' QB Brian Hoyer changed the momentum of a game that had tilted strongly in Cleveland's favor. The Browns had rattled off 13 unanswered points to lead 13-7 with just over three minutes left in the half, and they were driving for more. But Ishmael stepped in front of a Hoyer aerial at the Atlanta 36 and returned it 14 yards to the 50. The Falcons drove 50 yards in seven plays and scored on an 8-yard shovel pass from Matt Ryan to Jacquizz Rodgers to regain the lead, 14-13. Ishmael leads the team in interceptions with four picks on the season.
5 - Number of times the Falcons' defense has given up 470 or more yards on the season. The Browns finished this afternoon's game with 475 yards - 313 through the air and 162 on the ground.
**
The Falcons take on the Browns as they honor the men and women of the United States Armed Forces during the annual Salute to Service game. Here are photos from gameday.
5 -** Yards the Falcons were penalized on a Browns' 4th and 1 play at the Falcons' 38-yard line. Atlanta appeared to successfully re-gain possession on downs when Brian Hoyer's pass fell incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty on Kemal Ishmael gave the Browns a first down and new life at the 33. Cleveland would score three plays later on an 11-yard Isaiah Crowell touchdown run that tied the game at 7-7.
6 - Lead changes in Sunday's 26-24 last-second loss to the Browns. The last two occurred in the final 44 seconds of the game.
6 - Points scored by the Browns off of Falcons' turnovers. A second-quarter Matt Ryan interception and a Ryan fumble on a sack led to two Billy Cundiff field goals. Both Browns' drives began in Falcons' territory, but Atlanta's stout defense kept Cleveland out of the end zone and never allowed the Browns to extend their lead beyond one score.
7 - Distance of the longest rush for the Falcons on the afternoon. Conversely, the Browns had 10 running plays of seven or more yards in the game.
7.3 - Yards per carry for Browns' running back and Columbus, Georgia native Isaiah Crowell. The George Washington Carver High School and University of Georgia star finished the game with 12 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns in his return to his home state.
17 - Combined wins thus far this season for the Falcons' next two opponents. Atlanta faces the NFC-leading 9-1 Cardinals at home next Sunday then travel to Green Bay to square off with the 8-3 Packers (winners of three straight and seven of their last eight) on Monday Night Football.
42 - Days between today's game and the previous Falcons' home game at the Georgia Dome. Despite playing a "home" game in London last month, Atlanta has essentially been on the road since since their 27-13 Dome loss to the Chicago Bears on October 12.
60 - Distance of a first-half-ending field goal attempt by Browns kicker Billy Cundiff. The kick fell well short into the waiting hands of kick returner Devin Hester six yards deep in the end zone. Hester surveyed the field then darted out of the end zone for a return that nearly went the distance. Hester was just one more block from logging a scintillating 106-yard touchdown, but he was wrestled down at the Cleveland 31-yard line after a 75-yard return.
103 - Tackles this season for starting middle linebacker Paul Worrilow, who topped the century mark for the second straight year. The 2013 undrafted rookie free agent notched 127 tackles in his rookie campaign and is well on his way to leading the team in tackles for the second consecutive season.
199 - Career third down reception conversions for Roddy White since entering the NFL in 2005, most of any player during that 10-year time frame. Reggie Wayne of the Colts is second with 191. White had three third-down conversions this afternoon against the Browns and finished the game with a team-leading 9 catches for 96 yards.
475 - Total yards for the Browns on the afternoon, the third most surrendered by Atlanta on the season. Only the Vikings (558) and the Bears (478) amassed more yardage against the Falcons this year.