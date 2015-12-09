Bryant Returns to Practice After Missing Two Weeks

As the Falcons begin preparations for their upcoming NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers, a few players did not participate.
NT Paul Soliai (calf), TE Tony Moeaki (hamstring) and G Chris Chester (shoulder/knee) did not practice on Wednesday.
After two weeks of being sidelined with a right quad injury, Matt Bryant was able to participate in a limited fashion.
"He kicked some last Friday and then we're hoping after four more days that today's session goes well," Quinn said of Bryant's progression.
Devin Hester (toe), Jacob Tamme (shoulder) and WR Julio Jones (knee) were among the limited participants.