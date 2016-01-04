Breaking Down Julio Jones' Historic Year

Jan 04, 2016 at 01:26 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

By catching nine passes for 149 yards on Sunday, Julio Jones put a bold exclamation point on what was already a stellar year. Just how good was he in 2015? Here's a breakdown:

  • With his third grab versus New Orleans, Jones' receptions total became the second-most ever in an NFL campaign, passing Antonio Brown's 2014 haul. He finished with 136 catches, seven shy of Marvin Harrison's single-season record.
  • Jones' ability to overcome a hurt ankle in Week 17 allowed him to leapfrog Jerry Rice (1995) in single-season receiving yards, placing him second all-time behind Calvin Johnson (2014). Rice, Brown, Jones and Johnson are the only receivers in NFL history to amass 1,800 yards in a year.
  • Jones registered nine 100-yard performances in 2015, second only to Brandon Marshall's 10.
  • Jones' 1,871 receiving yards are 278 more than his previous high and 482 more than any other Falcon has gained in a season. Additionally, his 136 receptions are 21 more than another Falcon has gathered in a year.
  • According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, Jones' 414 receptions are the most any WR has tallied through his first 65 NFL games. The next closest player is Anquan Boldin (390).
  • Although he's only been in the league since 2011, Jones is already moving toward the top in some of the Falcons' all-time receiving categories. He's currently fourth in franchise receiving yards and is 67 away from passing Alfred Jenkins. He's also fifth in receptions and can pass Tony Gonzalez with five more.

Suffice it to say, Jones, who many consider to be the world's most productive WR right now, is on track to have a tremendous NFL career—perhaps one of the best ever.

