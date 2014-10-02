Blalock Held Out Again Thursday

Oct 02, 2014 at 08:25 AM

Falcons at Work - October 2

It was a gorgeous fall day in Flowery Branch as the Falcons hit the practice fields to prepare for their game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

QB Matt Ryan and head coach Mike Smith
QB Matt Ryan and head coach Mike Smith

QB Matt Ryan and RB Steven Jackson
QB Matt Ryan and RB Steven Jackson

Tight ends coach, Chris Scelfo, talks to DE Kroy Biermann
Tight ends coach, Chris Scelfo, talks to DE Kroy Biermann

DE Jonathan Massaquoi
DE Jonathan Massaquoi

WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White

Keith Armstrong, special teams coordinator
Keith Armstrong, special teams coordinator

K Matt Bryant tests out his arm before practice
K Matt Bryant tests out his arm before practice

P  Matt Bosher
P  Matt Bosher

P Matt Bosher Passes with K Matt Bryant
P Matt Bosher Passes with K Matt Bryant

OL Gabe Carimi
OL Gabe Carimi

FB Patrick DiMarco and DE Jonathan Massaquoi
FB Patrick DiMarco and DE Jonathan Massaquoi

CB Desmond Trufant and DE Stansly Maponga
CB Desmond Trufant and DE Stansly Maponga

No Title
CB Robert McClain
CB Robert McClain

RB Jerome Smith
RB Jerome Smith

LB Prince Shembo and LB Paul Worrilow
LB Prince Shembo and LB Paul Worrilow

C Peter Konz and G Harland Gunn
C Peter Konz and G Harland Gunn

C Peter Konz and G Harland Gunn
C Peter Konz and G Harland Gunn

G Justin Blalock
G Justin Blalock

S Kemal Ishmael and head coach Mike Smith
S Kemal Ishmael and head coach Mike Smith

CB Josh Wilson, LB Joplo Bartu and RB Antone Smith
CB Josh Wilson, LB Joplo Bartu and RB Antone Smith

DT Corey Peters throws a medicine ball
DT Corey Peters throws a medicine ball

DE Tyson Jackson throws a medicine ball
DE Tyson Jackson throws a medicine ball

FB Patrick DiMarco and DE Jonathan Massaquoi
FB Patrick DiMarco and DE Jonathan Massaquoi

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

S Dwight Lowery
S Dwight Lowery

TE Levine Toilolo
TE Levine Toilolo

CB Josh Wilson
CB Josh Wilson

TE Bear Pascoe
TE Bear Pascoe

No Title
G Jon Asamoah and tight ends coach Chris Scelfo
G Jon Asamoah and tight ends coach Chris Scelfo

No Title
QB T.J. Yates works with quarterbacks coach, Glenn Thomas
QB T.J. Yates works with quarterbacks coach, Glenn Thomas

Tim Lewis, secondary coach
Tim Lewis, secondary coach

CB Robert Alford and CB Ricardo Allen
CB Robert Alford and CB Ricardo Allen

No Title
WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

LB Prince Shembo
LB Prince Shembo

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White

S Dezmen Southward and DE Malliciah Goodman
S Dezmen Southward and DE Malliciah Goodman

No Title
WR Eric Weems
WR Eric Weems

DE Jonathan Massaquoi and CB Robert McClain
DE Jonathan Massaquoi and CB Robert McClain

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

FB Patrick DiMarco and DE Jonathan Massaquoi
FB Patrick DiMarco and DE Jonathan Massaquoi

DE Cliff Matthews and DE Ra'Shede Hageman
DE Cliff Matthews and DE Ra'Shede Hageman

CB Robert Alford and CB Ricardo Allen
CB Robert Alford and CB Ricardo Allen

Justin Blalock's streak of 102 consecutive games played, currently the longest streak among the Falcons, could be in jeopardy this weekend as he continues to recover from a back injury suffered Sunday.

Blalock was again a non-participant in practice Thursday. There's currently no word if he'll participate in Friday's final practice of the week, but he'll be assigned a game status on Friday's injury report of out, doubtful, questionable or probable, per league rules.

Wide receiver Matt Ryan also did not participate in practice Thursday as he recovers from a foot injury. Douglas injured his foot in a Week 3 win over Tampa Bay and returned to practice last week before being downgraded to a limited participant last Friday, ultimately leading to him being inactive for Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Click here for the full Falcons injury report

Click here for the full Giants injury report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

