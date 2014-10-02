Blalock Held Out Again Thursday

It was a gorgeous fall day in Flowery Branch as the Falcons hit the practice fields to prepare for their game against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Justin Blalock's streak of 102 consecutive games played, currently the longest streak among the Falcons, could be in jeopardy this weekend as he continues to recover from a back injury suffered Sunday.
Blalock was again a non-participant in practice Thursday. There's currently no word if he'll participate in Friday's final practice of the week, but he'll be assigned a game status on Friday's injury report of out, doubtful, questionable or probable, per league rules.
Wide receiver Matt Ryan also did not participate in practice Thursday as he recovers from a foot injury. Douglas injured his foot in a Week 3 win over Tampa Bay and returned to practice last week before being downgraded to a limited participant last Friday, ultimately leading to him being inactive for Sunday's loss to Minnesota.