Bair's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain unbeaten, Ravens fly higher and Falcons stand pat after bye

Packers climb quickly, Raiders move up after big win

Oct 19, 2021 at 01:52 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

We keep expecting the Arizona Cardinals to come back to Earth. They keep flying high. The Ravens are another bird reaching new heights in this week's NFL Power Rankings.

The Falcons hope to do so after a bye week, with the Miami Dolphins up next on the schedule. They have a chance to reach .500, which would be an accomplishment after starting the season with two losses.

They're still sitting relatively low on these rankings, though there's a chance to move up with a win.

The NFC is pretty top heavy at this stage, with four 5-1 teams chasing the unbeaten Cardinals.

Let's see how everything sorted out heading into Week 7:

(6-0)
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
What a win for the Cardinals. They were missing so many coaches, including the head coach. Still got it done.
(5-1)
2
5
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens must have been using these power rankings as bulletin board material. Not anymore. Respect has been paid.
(5-1)
3
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Can you play cornerback? The Bucs might be interested in your services.
(5-1)
4
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Another week, another lopsided victory. Rams are rolling.
(5-1)
5
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers reminded Bears fans that he has owned them his whole life. He isn’t wrong.
(5-1)
6
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott’s health will be paramount to keeping this good thing going.
(4-2)
7
4
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills won’t be down for long. Like Josh Allen on 4th-and-1, they slipped in Tennessee. They’ll get back up.
(4-2)
8
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry is a freak. Nobody that big should run that fast.
(4-2)
9
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Ravens let L.A. know who’s boss in the AFC. It isn’t the Chargers. That much was clear.
(4-2)
10
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
What a response from a Raiders team in turmoil. They could’ve caved. Earned a big win in Denver instead.
(3-3)
11
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs look like themselves. You just never know when they’re going on a run. You do know, however, that a run is coming.
(4-2)
12
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
When should we start believing in the Bengals. Not yet, but we’re close.
(3-3)
13
4
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Still waiting for a statement win. May be hard with all those injuries.
(3-2)
14
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints gotta crank it up after a bye if they want to get into the playoff picture.


(3-3)
15
3
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers don’t look so scary anymore, especially without Christian McCaffrey.
(3-3)
16
6
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Not a big Kirk Cousins guy. Gotta admit the guy’s scorching hot.
(2-3)
17
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers had a bye to figure things out. If they can’t do so, this season could go south and stay there.
(3-3)
18
3
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Beating Seattle without Wilson doesn’t mean you’re back. Beat the Browns after a bye and we’ll talk.
(3-3)
19
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears are going to let Justin Fields learn on the job. That’s a smart move, but it’ll come with some growing pains.
(3-3)
20
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Broncos have come back to Earth after a 3-0 start. Without a parachute.
(2-4)
21
5
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
When does Russ come back? Not soon enough.
(2-4)
22
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick is discovering that wins are lot easier with a GOAT on your side.
(2-4)
23
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
The WFT is playing B-A-D, with the Packers up next. Good freaking luck.
(2-4)
24
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Falcons would probably like another crack at Philly. Result may have been different away from the season opener.
(2-3)
25
FALCONS
Falcons are getting Calvin Ridley back. Russell Gage is on the mend. Falcons could be ready to go after the struggling Dolphins.
(2-4)
26
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Can’t say the Colts are trending up, even after a dominant division win. Playing Houston is like landing on a free space.
(1-4)
27
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Gang Green couldn’t lose on a bye. They can take an ‘L’ in most every other situation.
(1-4)
28
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Daniel Jones had 242 yards, zero touchdowns, three interceptions in yet another loss. Yeesh. They still comfortable in the former No. 6 overall pick?
(1-5)
29
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer called the Jags’ win a “three-hour root canal.” That isn’t unique to this game. That’s how it always feels watching Jacksonville play.
(1-5)
30
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans probably wish they could skip the season and head right to the draft.
(0-6)
31
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions played a lot of close games early. Less so of late. Yikes. Is 0-16 really on the table?
(1-5)
32
5
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
You lose to the Jags, you drop straight to the bottom. No exceptions.
