Bair's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain unbeaten, Ravens fly higher and Falcons stand pat after bye

We keep expecting the Arizona Cardinals to come back to Earth. They keep flying high. The Ravens are another bird reaching new heights in this week's NFL Power Rankings.
The Falcons hope to do so after a bye week, with the Miami Dolphins up next on the schedule. They have a chance to reach .500, which would be an accomplishment after starting the season with two losses.
They're still sitting relatively low on these rankings, though there's a chance to move up with a win.
The NFC is pretty top heavy at this stage, with four 5-1 teams chasing the unbeaten Cardinals.
Let's see how everything sorted out heading into Week 7: