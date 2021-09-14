Bair's NFL Power Rankings: Bucs stay on top, Falcons tumble a bit

How the NFL hierarchy sets up heading into Week 2

Sep 14, 2021 at 08:44 AM
Tampa Bay opened the NFL season with bang, with Tom Brady doing goat-like things to secure a close victory over Dallas on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs were challenged by Cleveland, but the AFC's best swatted that attempt away with a dramatic win. The NFL's top teams will be tough to knock off.

The Falcons will try to rebound from a disappointing start with an upset over the Super Bowl champs down in Tampa.

That wouldn't be the first surprise of the new NFL season, with several unexpected results that have significantly changed the order of my NFL power rankings. That'll happen early in the season, and we'll see more fluctuations in the coming weeks before things settle down and NFL haves and have nots emerge.

And, yeah. The Falcons dropped quite a bit. That'll happen after such a lopsided score in the season opener. A solid run through the early schedule will bring them back up.

With all that said, let's get to it my Week 2 NFL Power Rankings:

(1-0)
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady isn’t the only weapon in Tampa Bay. They have three No. 1 receivers and a ferocious defense that can get after the passer. That’ll be a tough test for the Falcons in Week 2.
(1-0)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Took Cleveland’s best shot and wasn’t fazed. Countered with a knockout blow.
(1-0)
3
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s one of the best ever. Dude just wins games.
(1-0)
4
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Never been a big believer in Matt Stafford. Might have to change that tune.
(1-0)
5
9
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
As painful as it is to say from a rival website, the Saints looked pretty darn good.
(1-0)
6
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The old cliché “if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none,” may not apply here.
(1-0)
7
7
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
And that’s why you pay T.J. Watt the big bucks. And why you never count the Steelers out.
(0-1)
8
5
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills fell apart in the second half and got burned by a special teams blunder. Won’t be down for long.
(0-1)
9
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers got whooped. No way Rodgers lets that happen again.
(0-1)
10
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns lost a heartbreaker to K.C., and they live in Cleveland. That’s a rough combo.
(0-1)
11
6
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
What the heck just happen in Las Vegas? Raiders knocked the Ravens down a peg.
(1-0)
12
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Jury's still out on the 'Phins. They were just OK beating the Pats.
(1-0)
13
5
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kyle Murray is a cheat code.
(1-0)
14
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts beat Washington in a close game at the end. What a difference a Herbert makes.
(0-1)
15
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Mike Vrabel lit Julio Jones up for an ill-timed penalty. He wasn’t the Titans only problem. Offense looked lost.
(1-0)
16
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
I'm not sure what I just saw late Monday. Raiders found a way to win a stunner over Baltimore.
(0-1)
17
7
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
This is a massive drop. Probably too big. Damien Harris fumbled at the worse time. Won’t be fun living in Belichick’s dog house.
(0-1)
18
3
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak will keep the Cowboys in games. He might have to with that defense.
(1-0)
19
5
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Maybe Jalen Hurts is ready for the big time. If he and Miles Sanders can build leads, that defensive line can make it stand.
(0-1)
20
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Carson Wentz doesn’t inspire confidence. Neither did the Colts defense against Seattle.
(1-0)
21
3
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Maybe Teddy Bridgewater can do just enough to let that defense shine.
(0-1)
22
6
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Fitzpatrick goes down. Washington’s season might go with it, even with that great defense.
(1-0)
23
6
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow’s surgically repaired ACL looks just fine, thank you. That changes the entire outlook for this Bengals offense.
(1-0)
24
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold beat a Jets team that gave up on him. That had to feel good.
(0-1)
25
5
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Lose to the Bengals and you don’t sound the Viking horn. You sound the fire alarm.
(0-0)
26
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The Bears are going with Andy Dalton at quarterback to start the season. Can’t see that lasting long with Justin Fields waiting in the wings.
(0-1)
27
4
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Won't watch their games. Dan Campbell pressers, however, are must-see TV.
(0-1)
28
5
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
I think the Falcons are far better than this ranking, but there's a drop expected after the worst home opener in years.
(0-1)
29
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets come in above the Giants here because they have the better QB. They're still a country mile from good.
(0-1)
30
3
Giants_table
New York Giants
There will be a battle between the Jets and Giants all year in these power rankings. "Winner" gets a better draft pick.
(1-0)
31
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
You beat the Jags, you only move up one spot.
(0-1)
32
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Lose to the Texans and you go straight to the bottom.

