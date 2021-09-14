Bair's NFL Power Rankings: Bucs stay on top, Falcons tumble a bit

Tampa Bay opened the NFL season with bang, with Tom Brady doing goat-like things to secure a close victory over Dallas on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs were challenged by Cleveland, but the AFC's best swatted that attempt away with a dramatic win. The NFL's top teams will be tough to knock off.
The Falcons will try to rebound from a disappointing start with an upset over the Super Bowl champs down in Tampa.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Inside Tori's Notebook: No game note left behind from Falcons loss to Eagles
- Deficit hinders positive signs from Falcons rushing attack
- Tori's Takeaways: Arthur Smith's new emphasis on accountability will have to solve for same issues
- Bair: Despite Arthur Smith taking blame, Falcons loss doesn't fall solely on him
That wouldn't be the first surprise of the new NFL season, with several unexpected results that have significantly changed the order of my NFL power rankings. That'll happen early in the season, and we'll see more fluctuations in the coming weeks before things settle down and NFL haves and have nots emerge.
And, yeah. The Falcons dropped quite a bit. That'll happen after such a lopsided score in the season opener. A solid run through the early schedule will bring them back up.
With all that said, let's get to it my Week 2 NFL Power Rankings: