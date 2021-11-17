Bair Mail: On Russell Gage impact with Calvin Ridley out, Matt Ryan, Dean Pees pressures and offensive line construction

https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/G/GageRu00.htmWe're on the eve of a massive game against the New England Patriots. We're going to talk about the matchup, the future of the franchise and some of its feature players, but we'll get to that in a bit.

Before we do, I just have to stop and say thank you.

Falcons fans are reading Bair Mail is crazy numbers this month, and it has been truly humbling to watch this grow. Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the support. I know some are frustrated with the volume of questions answered -- if you're reading, please send questions in! You're what makes the mailbag fun. -- and I'm working on increasing that, but I sometimes get so into a few responses that the word count goes up in a hurry. This is just such a cool thing to write that I get carried away.

I'll try to show some brevity this time. Key word: Try. Ha.

Let's see how I do in Wednesday's Bair Mail:

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Russell Gage struggled early in the season due to an ankle injury and Arthur Smith is slowly figuring out how best to get gage involved in the offense. Don't you think that Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus will need to step up and take on bigger roles on Thursday night football?