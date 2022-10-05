Bair Mail: On Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, making up for Cordarrelle Patterson loss, Isaiah Oliver and other IR return candidates

The Falcons put plenty of good things on tape against Cleveland in Week 4, with new faces emerging alongside more established stars.

That's a plus for team depth and injury protection, which will be tested with Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve.

The Falcons are getting some frontline depth back in the secondary, and we'll talk about that and more established defensive backs, especially the safeties, and other IR candidates to return in this Wednesday Bair Mail.

Jimmy Brooks from Brunswick, Ga.

I am loving the physicality and hustle on both sides of the football, but, what really is catching my eye is both young safeties. I don't know how they are grading out but , every week they both seem to be getting better. What and how do you feel about are young safeties? If you would you please tell me how they are rated against the rest of the NFL please.

Bair: I agree with you, Jimmy, that both Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins have been really good early this season. Grant has equaled Mykal Walker for the most defensive snaps on the team, has a pick to his credit and quarterbacks have a 26.4 passer rating when targeting him, per PFF. His coverage grade ranks fourth among all full-time safeties, per PFF, and his passer rating against is the league's best.

Hawkins hasn't been quite that good in coverage but still solid, though he has been a solid run defender helping out closer to the line of scrimmage. He has a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback pressure to his name already.

Remember way back when, oh, about 8 months ago, when folks were upset with the Grant pick? Seems crazy now, doesn't it? Arthur Smith always used Grant as an example of someone who required patience and a long-term vision. That belief in him, that plan, is playing out in front of us this season. Those guys have been impressive and seem worthy of being incorporated into the team's long-term plans.