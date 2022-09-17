Falcons place veteran running back on injured reserve

Damien Williams is dealing with a rib injury that he sustained against the Saints last Sunday. Plus Falcons announce practice squad elevations.  

Sep 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons announced on Saturday afternoon that the organization has placed Damien Williams on injured reserve.

Williams left Sunday's loss to the Saints in the first half with a rib injury. After being taken to the locker room for examination, the veteran running back did try to return to the field of play in the fourth quarter, but the rib injury lingered as the week went on. It's because of all this, that it may come as a slight surprise that Williams will now miss - at minimum - four games while on IR.

Williams did not participate in practice this week, and Arthur Smith ruled him out of Sunday's game against the Rams after practice on Friday.

AF_20220805_TrainingCamp_SL4_8259
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Though a corresponding move for the active 53-man roster has not been announced, the Falcons did use a standard practice squad elevation on running back Caleb Huntley and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson. There's a chance the Falcons could carry four running backs into game day with Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams and Huntley.

In other news, the Falcons announced upon departure for Los Angeles on Saturday morning that outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino would not be making the trip. He will miss the Falcons next two games against the Rams and Seahawks as he deals with a personal matter.

