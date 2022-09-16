Falcons Daily: Analyzing the running back rotation, likelihood Tyler Allgeier is active against Rams

One should point out, though, that this was possibly because Patterson and the Falcons have worked very hard to make sure he was as fresh as he could be heading into Week 1. Patterson didn't participate in Atlanta's OTAs back in June. And then, you could probably count on one hand how many times you actively saw Patterson take a snap in the Falcons preseason game this August. That was - of course - all by design. It meant that Patterson could carry the ball 22 times on Sunday.

But should that be expectation moving forward? Probably not.

"He's not a superhuman and can touch the ball 65 times," Smith said, "although I'm sure he'd tell you he'd want to. So, when you know you're going to be short a back here, you may have to adapt, or there may be something you have to take off in the passing game because now he becomes the primary guy."

When asked about the number of carries Patterson should realistically take, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said there's no formula.

"No trade secrets or anything – we're not going in saying, 'He only gets eight carries, and he gets six,'" Ragone explained. "At the end of the day, you know, we go in with the idea of whoever's in the game regardless ... we have a standard in which we want to play and if it's your opportunity, you get a chance to do it, let's roll."

When Smith ruled Williams out for Sunday's game after practice on Friday, it opened the door for Allgeier to make his league debut. When asked, Smith said they're pleased with the work Allgeier has continued to put in over the last two weeks, even inactive.

While Allgeier's debut may come a week later than anyone expected, having fresh legs behind Patterson should only help, particularly when considering Patterson's work load last Sunday.