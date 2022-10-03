PFF ranks Chris Lindstrom first among offensive guards in the league through first four games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Veteran right guard Chris Lindstrom has been off to a substantial start through the first four games of the season. Against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Lindstrom graded out to a 97.1 offensive grade after only allowing one pressure on 20 pass-blocking attempts, according PFF.
This now brings him to a 91.3 overall grade through the Falcons first four games. PFF currently ranks Lindstrom first among offensive guards, as well as the second best offensive lineman in the league.
"Very good, but like myself, wasn't perfect," head coach Arthur Smith said when asked about Lindstrom's PFF grade from Sunday. "There's always work to be done and you try to be objective, but Chris is playing really good football for us. I am not making light of those grades. You appreciate it because what you want is you want people to care about this game. Whether I agree with it or not, that's hard."
The fourth-year guard, along with New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, has the highest run blocking grade among all offensive lineman with a 91.5 and during the 2021 season, Lindstrom was the only guard to appear in all 17 games allowing zero sacks.
The Falcons outran the Browns 202 yards to 177 yards with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the way. Lindstrom continues to anchor this offensive line which has been essential in the team's overall offensive success this season.
We take a monochrome look at the win over the Cleveland Browns on October 2, 2022.