Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Ndamukong Suh, preseason playing time and more

Happy OTA day, everyone! NFL offseason programs are allowed to ramp up starting Monday, with more coordinated football activities.

The Falcons' certainly did, with the first OTA starting on Tuesday. We'll be able to see more of these new Falcons, with the Thursday practice open to the media. We'll get to see rookies and vets working together. We'll get to see Marcus Mariota run the offense for the first time. There's plenty to keep a close eye on this spring.

Also keep a close eye on this here website for all the latest Falcons info as we move into the offseason program's third phase. You all have some question about the state of the roster heading into OTAs, so let's get to them in this Monday edition of Bair Mail:

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

Scott, I looked over the schedule and feel the first 7 games are certainly tough but I have no feel as to what the record will be or what to expect from this team. The roster is filled with so many unknowns that trying to figure out a record is about as useful as a MOCK draft (not a jab at yours, just they never pan out). Now my real question is looking at the current roster is their someone we are not looking at that you think might be the big surprise this upcoming season.

Bair: Biggest surprise? That's a fun question. You can express the passage of time between sentences, but I took a long time before writing this one. Had to think about this choice for a while. And, after great internal debate, I'm going with…Marcus Mariota.