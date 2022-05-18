Falcons to conduct joint practices with Jaguars before preseason clash; kickoff date, time now set

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The final Falcons preseason game is set. They'll play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET, kicking off the team's only home game before the regular season starts.

That won't be the only time they'll engage with the Jaguars this summer. The Falcons will host two joint practices with the Jags at IBM Performance Field, where the team normally trains, on Aug. 24-25.

More detailed information about AT&T Training Camp will be released at a later date.

The Falcons conducted joint practices with the Miami Dolphins last summer and head coach Arthur Smith saw great benefit in the exchange, so it's no shock he added joint practices to this year's schedule.

We now know two thirds of the preseason schedule, with the Week 1 contest against Detroit still without a kickoff date and time.