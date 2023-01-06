Bair Mail: On helping Grady Jarrett and fixing the pass rush, trading up to get Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, Kyle Pitts and more

The Falcons still have a game ahead on Sunday against Tampa Bay, one that doesn't matter much in the grand scheme. Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention and the Bucs have wrapped up the NFC South.

The Falcons are committed to winning another game and, as Grady Jarrett puts it, maximizing every football opportunity. While the players are locked into the present, most of you are already focused on what comes next. And that's okay.

It's hard to blame you, considering the Falcons have tons of cap space and quality draft capital available this offseason. For the first time in the Terry Fontenot/Arthur Smith era, the Falcons can be aggressive if they so choose. We could see lots of action. And that would be fun.

Let's get to your questions about the future, one that includes Kyle Pitts returning to full health, in this Friday Bair Mail.

Antwon Dauzart from Atlanta

Hey man hope all is well. I think as a fan we can all agree our biggest priority is finding a bonafide pass rusher. Nothing more frustrating when we blitz we don't get home. We get glimpses here and there but not in moments where it's needed most. Carter and Ebiketie have been effective at times but with Grady getting doubled teamed on nearly every play someone else has to win. Free Agency this year doesn't really offer any high end options imo, correct me if I'm wrong, so I'm guessing we lean to the draft again for results.

Bair: I agree with you, Antwon, that the Falcons have to fix their pass rush. I also agree that Grady Jarrett becomes a game wrecker when he gets some help along the defensive front. They have a solid complimentary piece in TaQuon Graham. I think Arnold Ebiketie can be a quality pass rusher with continued development.

But there's little argument that the Falcons need more depth and, maybe more importantly, they need real dynamic talent.

Head coach Arthur Smith made no secret of that in his Monday press conference, stating that the pass rush would be addressed. Dean Pees mentioned needing edge rushers who can win one-on-one battles. That need still exists today. When discussing the prospect of finding impactful pass rushers, he said the Falcons have an additional way of acquiring one. Last year it was just through the draft. Now the Falcons have enough cap space to go get one in free agency if they choose. Because of that and the previous state of the pass rush, this was always going to be a multi-year fix.