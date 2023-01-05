Falcons Daily: Dean Pees explains why defensive culture 'trending in the right direction'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked about how his defensive rookies fared in their first professional seasons during this Thursday press conference. He was candid and honest in his assessment, which started as evaluation of specific players and morphed into a commentary on the defense as a whole.

"I think all of [the rookies] have done well," Pees said. "Is there anyone who has played great? I haven't coached great, either. None of us have done great or we wouldn't have six wins. But I think they have all done well as rookies. They have all developed. They have all gotten better. That's what you're asking for. Are they better now than at the beginning of the season? I think you can see that.

"I think that's indicative of the defense. I think you would say the defense is playing better than it did at the beginning of the season. We're playing the same guys. I think they've al improved, both the rookies and the defense in general."

That's hard to argue, especially using the only stat Pees cares about: points.

The Falcons have allowed 21 points or fewer in five consecutive games. That's putting your team in position to win, plain and simple.

They're No. 28 in total defense and No. 23 in scoring. That's still not good. They don't make enough game-altering plays in the pass rush or picking passes off down the field. But they are really good on critical downs.

And, as Pees put it, heading down a positive path improving the defensive culture in Atlanta.

They are better defensively than they were last year. They're better now than at the start of the season, heading into an offseason where they'll have more resources to add true impact players in the draft and free agency.

"If we were playing the same as we were at the beginning of the year or last year, then I would say it hasn't gone like expected," Pees said. "In my eyes, we're playing a lot better than we played in the first half of the year – a lot better. We're trending in the right direction. Isn't that what you want?

"If it's not trending at all, that's not what you want. If it's trending in the wrong direction, that's bad. I think it's trending in the right direction and, when that's the case, you have the culture. I love the way the guys play and the way our guys prepare. That's part of the culture. We have guys who take it seriously. It means a lot to them. They practice hard and play hard. Do our guys have the most ability? Maybe not, but are you playing hard? You have to be smart, tough and know what to do. They are doing that."

Pees likes guys who always give great effort. He's accurate to say they're not the most talented defense, with just Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell as established, upper-tier players. They're not quite deep enough and not talented enough to win matchups required to dominate games. That's where the additional offseason assets come in. And, if you can insert more talent into a defensive culture centered on smarts, toughness and effort, then you're on to something.