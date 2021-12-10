Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's performance, Calvin Ridley, Cordarrelle Patterson's future and more Matt Ryan debates

There are five games left in this Falcons season, but many of you already have an eye on the future. Others just want to argue some more about Matt Ryan and are bothered by the fact I think he's a good quarterback.

What's new? Not that.

There's also plenty of interest in Calvin Ridley, head coach Arthur Smith's job performance and the state of the offensive line. We'll hit all those topics and a lot more in Friday's Bair Mail, the last before Sunday's massive game against the Carolina Panthers.

Let's get to your questions right…now:

Dylan Hunnicutt from Macon, Ga.

What is Arthur Smith, in your opinion, doing or not doing right? How much is coaching to blame? Even the best of coaches can squeeze a little life from low end players. Dean Pees is legendary in my opinion, yet our defense, to show so much fight is continuously carved up. Mike Davis forgot everything he has learned since elementary flag football. Why are we such a bad 5-7 team with so many building blocks (Pitts, Matthews, Lindstrom, Hennessy, Jones, Oloukon, Terrell, Jarrett) in place. And what is the issue with pees scheme and Foye and Deion not being as good in pass coverage? And why can we not figure out how to keep a 30 million dollar a year upper echelon quarterback upright? Jesus just slam a Rolls Royce into concrete at this point.

Bair: There were, well, a lot of questions back into that submission, Dylan. Included them all because I think they're all relevant to what others have asked during a frustrating season.

I'm going to stick to the coaching questions here. I'm on record (several times) saying I think Arthur Smith is a good head coach with the right mindset to weather storms. That's vital to success in such a stressful position. And his offense is good. That's important to include. Has he been perfect? Has he done some things that raised an eyebrow? I think he'd say yes to both questions. He's objective in his analysis, and that includes some self-scouting. He's a rookie head coach and he's learning. I think he has gotten great buy-in from the roster. This team has progressed throughout the year and never stops fighting. That's the foundation for a good, well-coached team. Smith is on the right track and will be better for this year's experience.